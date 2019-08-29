East (0-0) at
West (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: West stormed out to a 21-0 lead only to watch East climb back in it before the Wahawks held on for a 34-20 victory last season.
- What to watch: This is the 107th meeting between the Trojans and Wahawks with the schools celebrating the 25th anniversary of Memorial Stadium Friday with several events, including the unveiling of a display of the five former Waterloo players who have played in the NFL -- Don Perkins, Tom Smith, Reggie Roby, Bruce Perkins and J.J. Moses. Players from both teams who participated in the 1994 game have been invited to take part in a ceremonial pre-game coin flip. ... West has won the last six meetings in this series, while East will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak. The Trojans have a ton of returning experience back, including quarterback Dylan Reyes who be starting for the third time in this rivalry game. A year ago he passed for 1,716 yards. Top receiver Tyrell Newman is back, and East has a pair of talented running backs in Kjuan Owens and Cedar Rapids Washington transfer Alexander Glover. ... West returns eight players who were starters on offense and six on defense and another eight seniors who saw action in 2018. Quarterback Carter Maske is back as is leading rusher Isaac Tolbert and his 7.8 yards per carry average.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We got to make sure we get the little things right. We have penalties we have to clean up that are not acceptable."
On East: "You look at them and this is coach Leonard's most experienced team. They got some players who are third-year varsity players. They are going to be a good team and it is going to be a good game.
You have free articles remaining.
- East Coach Xavier Leonard, On the game: "Our guys are excited, I'm excited to open the season with West. This is a something I lobbied for to happen. With us in different classifications now, we can play this big rivalry game and then both of us can go on with ourselves.
On his team: "For us it is not about just playing well in the first and second quarters. It's what do you do in the fourth quarter. We got to play a complete game start to finish."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.