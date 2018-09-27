Dub. Senior (1-4) at
Waterloo West (3-2)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM)
- Last week: West lost a 21-19 battle at Cedar Rapids Jefferson while Senior fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-20.
- Last meeting: West posted a 28-13 victory a year ago in its season opener in Dubuque.
- What to watch: Finishing drives was an issue last week for what has been a productive West offense. The Wahawks average 30.8 points and 338.4 yards per game with good balance. Carter Maske has passed for 634 yards and seven TDs with just two interceptions and Isaac Tolbert leads the ground game with 495 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and five TDs. Tanner Pollock is a weapon in both areas, averaging 15.6 yards on 11 rushing attempts and 18.1 on 14 pass receptions. Amel Saric has a team-best 19 catches for 125 yards. Defensively, West has nine takeaways and is led by Noah Susong (51.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a sack). ... Senior got off to a slow offensive start this season, scoring just two total touchdowns in the first three games, but the Rams have averaged 17 points the past two weeks. They are averaging 203.8 yards per game overall. Tommy Casey is a 48-percent passer for 467 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. Harry Blewett is the leading rusher (247 yards), Noah Gerken tops the receivers (13-191) and North Dakota State recruit Nick Kubitz is dangerous in both areas (146 rushing, 109 receiving) while also serving as a key playmaker on defense.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On West: "It (last week) was a really tough loss for the guys. I do like the leadership the guys have shown the last couple days of practice bouncing back from that, especially the seniors. This is another really important district game. We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole and this is one we need to go get if we want to reach our goal of winning the district title."
On Senior: "They started off a little slow offensively, but the last couple of games they've moved the ball and put some points on the board. The Kubitz kid, they're moving him around and getting him the ball any way they can. Defensively, they look strong. They've got some guys doing a good job in there. It'll be another big test for us."
