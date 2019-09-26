Dubuque Hempstead (2-2)
at No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls won at No. 5 Bettendorf, 35-32. Hempstead throttled Iowa City High, 49-13.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls blanked the Mustangs 39-0 a year ago.
- What to watch: It's Homecoming, a district opener, and the Tigers are coming off back-to-back, signature wins over Top 10 opponents. That makes this a dangerous game where it will be up to CF's senior leadership to keep the Tigers on track. Hempstead will test the CF defense with a running game that averages 255.8 yards per game and 331.6 total yards. Quarterback Aidan Dunne has passed for 297 yards and two TDs with one interception and is the leading rusher with 245 yards, although three Hempstead players have at least 100 rushing yards. Defensively, the Mustangs have nine takeaways, including interceptions by six different players. ... Cedar Falls will counter with a balanced offense (174 passing, 162.3 rushing per game) and a defense of its own that has eight takeaways. Quarterback Cael Loecher has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 696 yards and eight TDs, Ryan Ostrich and Bo Grosse have 273 and 182 rushing yards, respectively, and Ben Sernett has 19 pass receptions for 262 yards.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "This is one of those deals where the kids have to refocus a little bit. We had a really good practice Tuesday. The tempo was better and things were a lot more crisp than they were Monday.
On the Tigers, "We had some key penalties that hurt us and extended drives for Bettendorf. We've got to make sure we get those cleaned up. And as efficient as we were at times offensively, there are still times when our running game is not real consistent. Then I think in the first half down at Bettendorf, we had three dropped passes. So, I'm very pleased with the direction we're going, but there are still a lot of areas where we can work to get better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.