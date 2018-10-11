Dub. Senior (2-5, 1-2) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0)
- Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls throttled Waterloo West, 55-0, while Senior dropped a 26-20 heartbreaker to Dubuque Hempstead.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls held off the Rams 20-16 in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.
- What to watch: Senior faces a huge challenge trying to slow down a Cedar Falls attack that is only gaining speed with the return of several injured players, including standout running back Sam Gary. Quarterback Cael Loecher is approaching 1,000 passing yards for the season (960), and Logan Wolf has been a matchup nightmare for the Tigers with 36 pass receptions for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns and three punt return TDs. An improving Senior offense, which has averaged 22 points its last three games and is led by North Dakota State commit Nick Kubitz, is up against a Cedar Falls defense that has four shutouts and two more games where it allowed just seven points. The Tigers have 14 takeaways, including 12 interceptions.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "We did some good things (last week). We talked about getting off to a little better start offensively, and we were able to do that. This week will be our seniors' last regular-season home game. Some of those kids are three-year starters."
On Senior: "They've been scoring more points offensively the last three games, and they've got a couple of big-play kids. We're going to have to come out and play well, especially early."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
