Dub. Hempstead (3-5, 2-2) at
Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Hempstead beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 35-0, while West fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 70-14.
- Last meeting: West won 33-7 in week two of last season.
- What to watch: Hempstead is looking to finish its season on a three-game win streak after topping Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in back-to-back weeks. The Mustangs are led offensively by Chase Sabers, who has rushed for 639 yards and five touchdowns on 151 carries. Five other Hempstead players have rushed for at least 100 yards. Aidan Dunne has passed for 465 yards and rushed for 115 ... For West, the Wahawks will try to send 13 seniors out as winners one last time. After starting the year 3-1, West has not found the win column in district play. Quarterback Carter Maske has a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark in passing with 120 more yards. He is 79 of 148 for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On Hempstead, "They were one of the teams with what they had returning that people talked about expecting them to be a good team before the season. They are a good team. They are really starting to click at the end of the year."
On what his team needs, "Execution on both sides of the ball, and that is on me. I don't think we have gotten better like we should've with a young team, made the improvement we needed to make."
