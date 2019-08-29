DIKE — From the outside, the cupboard might look a bit more bare this season.
Those within the Dike-New Hartford football program will tell you that is a mirage.
Sure, the Wolverines loss two talented offensive tackles in Owen Goos and Colton Harberts among offensive and defensive lines that graduated four players from a 2018 run to the Class 1A state finals.
That is a lot of talent to replace.
However, teams that have annual aspirations to make long runs in the playoffs don’t rebuild, they reload.
“I feel good about where we are at,” D-NH head coach Don Betts said. “We lost some awfully big pieces. We also return some awfully big pieces, and we have a lot of guys who are going to be seniors who have patiently waited their turn to play.”
Betts rattled off names like Deacon Eiklenborg, Zach Starbuck, Matt Reinicke, Jacob Loehr and Joe Folkerts as players who have gotten on the field in minor roles and are now ready to seize the moment and shine.
“Those guys have had to play, practice against some really, really good players,” Betts added.
A lot of those players also man a position of need for the Wolverines, — the offensive and defensive lines.
“Line of scrimmage is an area we have to go prove ourselves at,” Betts continued. “I like what I have seen with that group of kids. They are dialed in and focused on their chances.”
“I think losing a lot of guys on the line has made those coming back that much hungrier,” added returning quarterback Drew Sonnenberg.
Nobody will question Dike-New Hartford’s talent at the skill positions.
Sonnenberg is back after throwing for 1,922 yards and 22 touchdowns. Running back Cade Bennett also returns after scampering for 1,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. And big-play wide receiver/cornerback Parker Kiewiet is back after catching 19 passes for 478 yards and seven scores, playing shutdown defense and leading the team with six interceptions.
“We’ve got a lot of playmakers, that is for sure,” Bennett said. “We’ve just got to stay disciplined, stay humble and keep working hard.”
To a man, the Wolverines feel they can make a deep run in the playoffs, and there is one thing D-NH wants its opponents to know.
“We always are working hard,” Kiewiet said. “Nobody will outwork us. When you work as hard as we do you improve, so we just go to work every single day.”
“Coach told us a quote from Nick Saban the other day and it was something to the effect that in offseason practice you find out who wants to win and who is going to win. That kind of stuck with me,” added linebacker/running back Noah Epley.
Defensively, the Wolverines return talent, too. Kiewiet was an all-state defensive back, and Nathan Graves earned all-state honors at linebacker after recording 100 1/2 tackles, 71 of them solo, including 10 for loss.
“I just really like our work ethic,” Betts said. “We are probably not very flashy, but we just show up and work. I like that. You can do a lot of things with kids like that.”
