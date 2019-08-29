Dike-New Hartford

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Player

Quarterback

Drew Sonnenberg;6-2;180;Sr.

Running back

Cade Bennett;5-10,180;Sr.

Wide receiver

Parker Kiewiet;6-3;170;Sr.

Offensive line

Nathan Graves;6-1;195;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Joe Folkerts;6-0;212;Sr.

Derek Kinney;6-2;190;Sr.

Linebackers

Nathan Graves;6-1;195;Sr.

Noah Epley;6-1;210;Sr.

Defensive backs

Parker Kiewiet;6-3;170;Sr.

Reece Roberts;5-10;146;Sr.

Kaleb Brouwer;6-0;165;Jr.

Dane Fuller;5-11;155;Jr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;Denver

Sept. 6;at Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 13;North Butler

Sept. 20;at Union

Sept. 27;North Linn

Oct. 4;East Marshall

Oct. 11;at Jesup

Oct. 18;at South Hardin

Oct. 25;Iowa City Regina

2018 results

Regular season (9-0)

Aug. 24;Dike-N.H. 21, Denver 0

Aug. 31;Dike-N.H. 40, Apl.-Park. 6

Sept. 7;Dike-N.H. 56, North Butler 0

Sept. 14;Dike-N.H. 35, Union 22

Sept. 21;Dike-N.H. 49, North Linn 6

Sept. 28;Dike-New Hartford 53, East Marshall 0

Oct. 5;Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 0

Oct. 12;Dike-New Hartford 54, South Hardin 0

Oct. 19;Dike-N.H. 56, Iowa City Regina 28

Playoffs

First round -- Dike-N.H. 42, South Hamilton 8

Quarterfinals -- Dike-N.H. 37, Interstate 35 0

Semifinals -- Dike-N.H. 34, Pella Christian 21

Championship -- West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 17

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: The program as Dike won the 1A title in 1981, the Wolverines as a combined program have been second five times (1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2018).

Key matchup

Iowa City Regina

at Dike-New Hartford

Oct. 25, Dike

For the second consecutive year, the Wolverines and Regals will play in the regular-season finale for both teams. And, like last season, this game could be for the district championship.

Players to watch

PARKER KIEWIET, WR-DB: All-state defensive back had six interceptions while also catching 19 passes for 478 yards and seven TDs.

DREW SONNENBERG, QB: Passed for 1,922 yards and 22 TDs a year ago.

CADE BENNETT, RB: Rushed for 1,928 yards and 26 scores last season.

NATHAN GRAVES, LB: All-stater had 100.5 tackles, including 71 solo stops and 10 tackles for a loss.