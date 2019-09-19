D.M. Hoover (1-2)
at Wat. West (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Hoover broke into the win column with a 28-7 victory at Des Moines North. West dropped a 21-13 clash at No. 2 Ankeny Centennial.
- Last meeting: West rushed for 486 yards, including 204 by Isaac Tolbert, in a 60-28 rout of the Huskies in Des Moines.
- What to watch: Hoover scored 28 points against West a year ago with sophomores at many of the skill positions. All of those players are back, and they are moving the football. The Huskies try to get their playmakers into space with their passing game, averaging 270.3 yards per game and just 79 rushing. Quarterback Jerad Fischer is 49 of 84 (58.3 percent) for 811 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Gabe Banks has rushed for 130 yards on just 12 carries with three TDs. Dontrez Robinson leads the receiving corps with 17 receptions for 263 yards and three scores while Kaveon Banks has eight catches for 217 yards (27.1 per catch) and Banks 10 for 184 (18.4 avg.). Defensively, Hoover has seven takeaways in three games, including six fumble recoveries. ... It's homecoming for West, which averages 270 rushing yards per game and 98.7 through the air. Carter Maske is 18 of 41 for 238 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. Isaac Tolbert has 612 rushing yards (10.4 per carry), Daquavian Walker has provided a big-play threat at receiver with six grabs for 138 yards (23.0 avg.) and a TD. Mondre Lagow has eight catches for 46 yards. Defensively, Mitch Kayser's 22 tackles lead the Wahawks while Micheal Robinson Jr. has 19.5 tackles with 11 for loss and three sacks.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On last week's loss, "The guys played real well. We executed the game plan, especially defensively. Offensively, we had some chances we could have taken advantage of, but we still managed to move the ball. I think last year (a 49-7 loss to Centennial) we got to questioning ourselves and things like that. I think this time we saw we can compete with anyone, but it's still a loss on our record. We've got to get better."
On Hoover, "They've got the top 4A quarterback in the state and they've got good, athletic receivers he can get the ball to. We've got our hands full with them, especially coming from a team that likes to run the ball last week to one that likes to throw it this week. I really think our preparation before the game will be the key."
