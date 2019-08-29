DENVER -- After a run of four straight playoff appearances, three of which ended in the semifinals, a young and largely inexperienced Denver High football team struggled in 2018.
With a schedule that featured four playoff teams in the first five games and five altogether, a Cyclone team with only four seniors won just two games.
A year older, a year wiser and maybe most important a year bigger and with double the number of seniors, Denver is looking to make steps back toward the Class 1A playoffs in a wide open District 3.
"Our record shows we went 2-7, but we were in most games we played and had chances but just couldn't get over the hump," head coach Rhett Barrett said. "It is good to get going again. We are a bit older and a little bigger and we will have more experience than we had last season."
The Cyclones lost quarterback Cael Krueger (1,271 passing yards, 618 rushing) but are strong up front where the offensive and defensive lines return four starters apiece among seniors Trevor Dorn (tackle), Logan Tierney (guard), Ely South (center), Peyton Dobbs (tackle) and Mitchil Thuesen (defensive end).
"We were competitive on the line and it kind of set us up for success for 2019," Barrett said. "We have to replace just one (on the offensive line), Brock Farley, but we've got three guys in the mix who are competing hard."
At quarterback, junior Isaac Besh takes over. He played primarily at receiver last year, hauling in 14 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He attempted just two passes while rushing eight times for 27 yards.
"He has really stepped up at that spot and is doing a good job," Barrett said.
Denver also has experience in the backfield with Colton Reiter and Nathan Eggena. Reiter rushed 53 times for 248 yards and two scores, while also catching 29 passes for 399 yards and TDs.
Eggena rushed 34 times for 102 yards and had seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
"Both of those guys are doing such a good job this first week of practice," Barrett said.
Defensively, Dorn (41.5, 7 TFLs), Eggena (12 TFLs) and Tierney (31 total tackles) were among the Cyclones' top defenders in 2018.
"Once again, our defensive line with Thuesen, Dorn, Tierney is a strength," Barrett said. "We feel good about our linebacker group with Reiter, Braydon Powers and Brennen Graber. Johnny Bergmeier and Besh are back in the backfield.
"Those guys are feeling it out, learning, getting better and have done a good job early."
With the challenging schedule awaiting, Barrett and his staff are trying to build at a steady pace.
"You don't want to throw too much at them, but you've got to motivate and challenge them," Barrett said. "We've got to shore up that depth chart. Naturally, we have more depth than we had last year, but you can always use more depth."
