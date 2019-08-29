Denver

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Offensive line

Trevor Dorn;6-2;205;Sr.

Logan Tierney;6-1;219;Sr.

Ely South;6-0;215;Sr.

Peyton Dobbs;6-6;230;Sr.

Running backs

Coltin Reiter;6-0;160;Sr.

Nathan Eggena;5-8;170;Sr.

Wide receivers

John Bergmeier;5-10;135;Jr.

Tight end

Mitchil Thuesen;5-11;175;Sr.

Defensive line

Trevor Dorn;6-2;205;Sr.

Logan Tierney;6-1;219;Sr.

Peyton Dobbs;6-6;230;Sr.

Mitchil Thuesen;5-11;175;Sr.

Linebackers

Coltin Reiter;6-0;160;Sr.

Nathan Eggena;5-8;170;Sr.

Defensive backs

John Bergmeier;5-10;135;Jr.

Isaac Besh;5-10;165;Jr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;At Dike-New Hartford

Sept.6;Wapsie Valley

Sept. 13;At West Marshall

Sept. 20;At North Fayette-Valley

Sept. 27;Osage

Oct. 4;At Aplington-Parkersburg

Oct. 11;Sumner-Fredericksburg

Oct. 18;North Butler

Oct. 25;At Lake Mills

2018 results

Regular season (2-7)

Aug. 24;Dike-New Hartford 21, Denver 0

Aug. 31;Wapsie Valley 31, Denver 16

Sept. 7;West Marshall 34, Denver 20

Sept. 14;North Fayette-Valley 48, Denver 12

Sept. 21;Osage 32, Denver 20

Sept. 28;Denver 22, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Oct. 4;Sumner-Fredericksburg 16, Denver 13

Oct. 12;Denver 43, North Butler 14

Oct. 19;Lake Mills 28, Denver 0

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 14

Most recent playoff appearance: 2017

Top finishes: State champs in Class 1A in 1995

Key matchup

Osage at

Denver

Sept. 27, Denver

After four extremely tough non-district games against Dike-New Hartford, Wapsie Valley, West Marshall and North Fayette Valley, the Cyclones open district play against the defending 1A-3 champion Green Devils at home.

Players to watch

COLTON REITER, RB: Ran for 248 yards and two TDs and caught seven passes for 99 yards and a score last season.

TREVOR DORN, OL-DL: A three-year starter, Dorn will be part of an experienced group on both lines. He had 41.5 tackles last season with seven TFLs.