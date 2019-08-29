DECORAH — Decorah’s tradition-rich football program didn’t miss a beat last season. Pat Trewin took over as head coach after 22 years as an assistant following the retirement of Bill Post and led the Vikings to their first district title in five years.
Decorah reached the state quarterfinals and finished 8-3 with all three losses coming to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Western Dubuque teams that played in Class 3A’s state championship game.
“It ended up being a pretty neat season as time went along,” Trewin recalls. “Guys came together. We had a couple good groups put together and they really, really grew as a team and football players. I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
Indeed, continuity hasn’t been hard to find within a Decorah football program with a veteran coaching staff and large numbers. The Vikings enter this upcoming season with nearly 20 seniors, 40 total upperclassmen and 80 participants in the high school program.
“There’s a whole bunch of them that played quite a bit — started on one side of the ball or the other,” Trewin said. “They’re hungry and they’re a really together group. They care about each other and want to be successful.”
Senior all-district linebacker Seth Shindelar returns as a leader on defense after making 12 solo and 11 assisted tackles last season. He’ll also take over a larger role at running back. Andrew Magner at linebacker joins fellow seniors Logan Halverson and Mitchell Leschensky on the line as difference-makers in the defensive front seven.
All-district cornerback Galen Iverson is also back and will be a receiving threat in the passing game alongside his classmates Keaton Solberg and Matthew Franzen.
That experienced cast will complement senior quarterback Tucker Young, who hasn’t played since the start of his sophomore year after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. Young appears to be back at full strength entering this season. He has already won over his teammates following a 2018 season in which he played the role of an assistant coach on the sideline.
“He did all the stuff a coach could do as far as running the (play) cards and keeping people inspired,” Trewin said of Young. “The kids trust him enough that he’s been viewed as a class leader and they voted him a captain.”
In addition to Young, junior Cael Luzum is coming off an injury and has upside at running back and linebacker. State wrestler Eli Mitchell is also poised to make an impact his senior season on the offensive and defensive lines.
Decorah’s coach plans to run more spread offense out of the pistol with some zone blocking this season to complement the quick-hitting power football the Vikings have often displayed.
“It’s going to be kind of scratch where it itches,” Trewin said. “I think (spread) will fit personnel. We’ve got more quick guys than we’ve got big guys and we’ve got some pretty smart, pretty athletic offensive linemen that can run some of those schemes and ideas.”
