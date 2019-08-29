Decorah

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.Wt.;Year

Offensive linemen

Mitchell Leschensky;6-2;220;Sr.

Wide receivers

Keaton Solberg;6-3;170;Sr.

Matthew Franzen;6-1;175;Sr.

Luke Benzing;6-3;180;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Logan Halverson;6-4;220;Sr.

Dawson Palmer;6-1;190;Sr.

Linebackers

Seth Shindelar;6-2;184;Sr.

Andrew Magner;6-1;193;Sr.

Defensive backs

Keaton Solberg;6-3;170;Sr.

Galen Iverson;6-1;193;Sr.

Matthew Franzen;6-1;175;Sr.

Luke Benzing;6-3;180;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.

September

6;Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

13;Western Dubuque, 7:30 p.m.

20;at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

27;Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

October

4;Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

11;at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

18;Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.

25;at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;Decorah 24, Waukon 20

Aug. 31;Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3

Sept. 7;Western Dubuque 19, Decorah 3

Sept. 14;Decorah 23, Crestwood 6

Sept. 21;Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 14

Sept. 28;Decorah 49, Charles City 38

Oct. 5;Decorah 28, West Delaware 13

Oct. 12;Decorah 48, Waterloo East 0

Oct. 19;Decorah 45, Independence 8

Playoffs

Oct. 26;Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Nov. 2;Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Decorah 6

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 25

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won 3A titles in 1974, 1987, 1988, 1989, 2012.

Key matchup

Cedar Rapids Xavier

at Decorah

Sept. 6, Decorah

There isn’t a school in Class 3A with a tougher schedule than Decorah. The returning district champion Vikings won’t have to wait long to see how they measure up against the state’s elite. This non-district showdown is a rematch of last year’s playoff quarterfinal. Eventual state champion Xavier handed Decorah two of its three losses last season. The Vikings will face 3A runner-up Western Dubuque the next week.

Players to watch

SETH SHINDELAR: The all-district linebacker is among the team's senior leaders and will be called upon to take on the responsibility of carrying the football from the running back position.

TUCKER YOUNG: A shoulder injury has sidelined Young for the nearly the entire last two seasons. He has fully recovered and will command an offense that will run more plays out of the pistol formation in 2019.