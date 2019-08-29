CRESCO — A young Crestwood High football team may have surprised a few people last season on its way to an unbeaten district record and a trip to the Class 2A playoffs.
The Cadets won’t sneak up on anyone this year.
“We were awful young and we ended up having a pretty good year,” notes veteran head coach Skip Eckhardt. “Our non-district schedule was pretty tough. We were able to make it through the beginning and had a good district season.”
That early schedule, which will be repeated this season, featured Class 3A foes Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah, along with 2A powerhouse Waukon. W-SR and Decorah made the 3A playoffs while Waukon reached the 2A semifinals.
Crestwood came out of it with a 1-3 record, but battled each opponent to the finish in tight games.
With a strong group of returning players, the Cadets have high expectations again.
Second-team all-state running back Reece Wilson returns after a 1,084-yard season. So does second-team all-state defensive lineman Wyatt Scheidel (41.5 tackles), six tackles for loss, two sacks). Sawyer Swatek is back after rushing for 426 yards. Carter Henry moves into fulltime duty at quarterback after making an impact as a sophomore receiver (23 catches, 352 yards, five TDs).
“He’s a good athlete,” Eckhardt said of Henry. “We can run and he can throw halfway decent.”
Receivers Garret Ollendieck and Logan Albert also return, as do the top five tacklers from the defense, led by Bryer Thompson (69.5 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks), Albert (59 tackles, two interceptions) and Mason Peter (49 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks).
“We’ve got 10 guys who were honorable mention or all-district,” said Eckhardt. “We expect the guys who have been in there to get a little better.
“We lost a center, a guard, a defensive back and a few other positions where kids need to step up.”
Eckhardt wants a little more balance on offense this season. The Cadets threw the ball 160 times a year ago for 877 yards and ran it 429 times for a district-best 2,209 yards.
“We’ve just got to work on things and keep working hard, as we did in the offseason,” he said. “We want to get better in the passing game, limit turnovers and have a good kicking game.”
As always, staying healthy will be a key to Crestwood’s season.
“Our challenges are just replacing the guys we lost and staying healthy,” said Eckhardt. “You’ve got to have a little luck to have a great team. That’s just the way it is. In high school if you lose two or three guys that can be detrimental. We’ve got to stay healthy, eliminate mistakes and have a great kicking game.
“We played a lot of sophomores last year who have now aged. We have an opportunity to be OK this year.”
