Crestwood

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Carter Henry;6-2;180;Jr.

Runningbacks

Reece Wilson;5-10;170;Sr.

Sawyer Swatek;5-11;150;Jr.

Receivers

Garret Ollendieck;6-2;185;Sr.

Logan Albert;6-0;170;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Cameron Sobolik;6-2;180;Jr.

Justin Kerian;6-2;190;Jr.

Treyton Burnikel;6-4;2087;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Wyatt Scheidel;6-0;220;Sr.

Logan Albert;6-0;170;Sr.

Linebackers

Bryer Thompson;5-10;165;Sr.

Mason Peter;5-7;165;Jr.

Defensive backs

Garret Ollendieck;6-2;185;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at Charles City

September

6;Waukon

13;at Waverly-Shell Rock

20;Decorah

27;Iowa Falls-Alden

October

4;at Clear Lake

11;New Hampton

18;Hampton-Dumont/CAL

25;at Forest City

2018 results

Regular season (6-4)

Aug. 24;Crestwood 7, Charles City 6

Aug. 31;Waukon 22, Crestwood 7

Sept. 7;Waverly-S.R. 7, Crestwood 0

Sept. 14;Decorah 23, Crestwood 6

Sept. 21;Crestwood 47, Ia. Falls-Alden 17

Sept. 28;Crestwood 40, Clear Lake 27

Oct. 5;Crestwood 27, New Hampton 21

Oct. 12;Crestwood 41, Hamp.-Dumont-CAL 13

Oct. 19;Crestwood 33, Forest City 13

Playoffs

Oct. 26;Algona 45, Crestwood 20

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 10

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: The Cadets have never made it as far as the semifinals

Key matchup

Crestwood

at Clear Lake

Oct. 4, Clear Lake

The Cadets and Lions could be headed for another showdown for the district title. Crestwood handled Clear Lake 40-27 a year ago, and the Lions missed the playoffs. This time, they get the Cadets on their home field.

Players to watch

REECE WILSON, RB: Ran for 1,084 yards on the way to second-team all-state honors.

WYATT SCHEIDEL, DL: A second-team all-stater after making 41.5 tackles with 5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

SAWYER SWATEK, RB: Added another dimension in the backfield with 426 yards and six TDs as a sophomore.

BRYER THOMPSON, LB: Coming off a season when he made 69.5 tackles, including 7.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

CARTER HENRY, QB: Started at wide receiver as a sophomore and contributed 23 catches for 352 yards and five TDs. He'll be running the offense this fall.

LOGAN ALBERT, LB: Made 59 tackles, intercepted two passes and caught nine passes a year ago.