CALMAR — St. Ansgar and South Winneshiek’s football teams each provided a promising glimpse into the future when they met last season.
On Friday, they’ll reunite with perfect district records in a game that may end up deciding the champion within a Class A, District 4 that doesn’t have any other team with fewer than two losses.
No. 2-ranked St. Ansgar (6-0, 3-0 district) and No. 10 South Winn (5-1, 3-0) have already matched or surpassed last season’s win totals.
During their encounter a year ago, St. Ansgar had three players finish with more than 91 rushing yards as the Saints assembled a 34-7 lead with 10 minutes remaining in a third quarter. In what became a breakout game for quarterback Jake Herold, South Winn rallied by passing for 443 yards as the Warriors took a 39-34 lead only for St. Ansgar to score a late go-ahead touchdown.
“Last year coming into our game they hadn’t shown much of the spread-type stuff throwing the ball until that night,” St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger recalls. “I think that’s kind of really when they came out of their shell and their quarterback has been tremendous since that point.
“They put an awful lot of pressure on your defense. They have the ability to run the ball. They certainly have big play capabilities in the passing game. It’s just going to be a tremendous challenge for us.”
Both Clevenger and South Winn coach Jason Ohrt acknowledge this game will be a contrast in styles. St. Ansgar leads Class A with 2,553 rushing yards, while South Winneshiek has Class A’s top passing offense at 1,956 yards.
A disciplined approach, fundamental defense and successful special teams play are traits shared by both squads.
South Winn has adjusted its defensive front and found progress from first-time starters since a 44-28 loss to No. 4 MFL-Mar-Mac in Week 1. Running back Zach Taylor has returned from injury to rush for 302 yards and four touchdowns the past two weeks.
Taylor’s success has added balance to the Warriors’ dangerous passing attack. Carter Wenthold leads the Warriors with seven touchdowns receptions, while Noah Tieskoetter (30 catches, 605 yards) and Cael Kuboushek (46 catches, 581 yards) have been very productive.
“Our receivers are really athletic, a lot of experience, just really have a grasp of our system,” Ohrt said. “They’re selfless. They block for each other, they know when it’s somebody else’s turn to be the key guy that they’ve got to set it up for.
“They get more excited when the other guys makes the play. A lot of that has to do with Jake, too. Jake is the ultimate leader.”
Ohrt believes St. Ansgar’s defensive line will apply plenty of pressure. On the back end, a Saints secondary filled with newcomers sits third in Class A with 11 interceptions.
“You don’t go into a game against an offense like South Winn thinking you’re going to shut them down,” Clevenger said. “I don’t think that’s realistic. They’re too good. You just want to contain them and hopefully you can force them into mistakes a couple times.”
On the flip side, St. Ansgar hasn’t been held below 42 points all season. Jack Sievert (126 carries, 1,058 yards) and Ryan Cole (45 carries, 507 yards) lead a rushing stable that has seven players averaging at least 8 yards per carry.
“It will be our most difficult challenge so far this season, but we’re working really hard and we feel pretty good that we can compete at that level,” Ohrt said.
Each coach is looking forward to this much-anticipated showdown.
“We had a down season last year with a young group,” Ohrt said. “They’re all back and they’re refocused. They understand what’s at stake. We’ve been there before and so have they.”
Added Clevenger, “These are the fun ones. You get a chance to play a team and a program that you respect. It’s fun to do things the right way. It’s going to be a fun game on Friday night.”
