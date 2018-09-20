Columbus (3-1)
at Oelwein (2-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Oelwein High School
- Last week: Columbus raced past Vinton-Shellsburg 51-33. Oelwein dropped a 12-6 defensive battle to Class 3A Charles City.
- Last meeting: Columbus blanked the Huskies 14-0 a year ago.
- What to watch: This one's a matchup of two improved programs hungry to earn a measure of respect after a stretch of rough times. Columbus is 3-1 for the first time since 2005. The last time Oelwein won as many as two games in a season was 2011 and from 2012-2017, the Huskies only two victories came against the Sailors. ... Columbus took a step forward in its offensive execution a week ago with more than 520 yards, 51 points and an attack that was dangerous through the air and on the ground where Ray Seidel ran for 240 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries. For the season, Seidel has 3781 rushing yards (11.2 per carry) and Kobe Norris has 344 (5.1 per attempt). Quarterback Parker Westhoff has completed 57 percent of his 88 passes for 612 yards and six TDs, while Kaden Ludwig's 14 catches for 201 yards lead the receiving corps. Donald Patnode is the leading tackler with 40 stops while Ben Sinnott has nine solo tackles for loss and four sacks. ... Oelwein is led by Lukes Crandall's 244 rushing yards (3.2 avg.) and Dom Robertson's 30 pass receptions for 417 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Dillon Arndt is 52 of 93 for 636 yards and five TDs with three interceptions. Defensively, Mason Kunkle has 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "We got some confidence last week with a lot of guys making plays and our offensive line did a great job blocking and keeping our quarterback clean. I knew we were capable of that (520 yards, 51 points), we've just been waiting for it to happen. We didn't execute very well on defense. We've got some things we need to clean up. We didn't play up to our capabilities, and the kids know that."
On Oelwein: "We've got a game this week against a team that's hungry for a victory and has kind of been at our level. They are much improved and it's their homecoming so they'll be ready to go. They've got a senior class who have played a lot of varsity snaps the last three years. They've got some players."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
