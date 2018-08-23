Waterloo Columbus (0-0)
at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Iowa Falls
- Last meeting: Iowa Falls-Alden defeated Columbus, 35-0, to close out the 2011 football season.
- What to watch: Both teams will be looking to establish a physical presence as they attempt to improve on last year's one-win seasons. Iowa Falls-Alden, a 2017 Class 3A school moving to 2A this fall, returns three starters on its offensive line along with lead running back Kyler Hadwiger (336 yards, 95 carries). Sophomore Sam Off is set to replace dual-threat quarterback Tyjon Rose. ... Columbus coach Brad Schmit liked what he saw from the Sailors during Friday's scrimmage against Jesup. He recalled more good than bad on offense with a few big plays, while the defense flew around to the ball and was strong against the run. Similar to IF-A, Columbus brings back three starters and a tight end on its line. The tandem of running backs Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel is poised to take larger roles in the offense as juniors.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "Week 1 you've got to establish your identity. We want to be a tough football team -- a run first, control the clock, move the chains type of team. We're going to look to establish the run, and throw it as well. We want to stop the run on defense. That's been our main focus from day one."
