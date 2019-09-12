No. 6 Columbus (2-0)
at East Marshall (1-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: East Marshall High School, LeGrand
- Last week: Columbus won a tough game at Hudson, 19-0. East Marshall snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 34-13 road win at BCLUW.
- Last meeting: The Sailors cruised to a 45-0 victory a year ago.
- What to watch: Columbus' defense has been outstanding through the first two games, allowing an average of 50.5 passing yards, 144.5 rushing yards and just one touchdown. East Marshall will present a different challenge with its option attack. The Mustangs are averaging 240.5 rushing yards per game while attempting just nine passes with the only completion going for a touchdown. Quarterback Logan Bowie is the leading rusher with 166 yards (4.6 per carry), Samuel Bandstra has 143 yards (5.3 avg.) and Eric Ommen 91 (9.1 avg.). Bandstra also has a team-leading 19 tackles and an interception. ... Columbus has shown depth and balance in its offensive attack. Carter Gallagher has completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 yards and five TDs with one interception, Ray Seidel has rushed for 199 yards (6.0 per carry) and Ben Sinnott has 14 receptions for 166 yards and five scores. Dallas Westhoff leads the defense with 21.5 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. David Randall has 14.5 stops, Sinnott 13.5 with three TFLs and five sacks and Cannon Butler 12.5 with two TFLs and a sack.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the win over Hudson, "Any time you compete in those tight ball games where you are playing a strong opponent and you come out on top, that gives the kids confidence. Watching the film on Saturday, defensively we made a pretty strong statement. Offensively, we've got some things to clean up."
On East Marshall, "They try to get their athletes a lot of numbers at the point of attack or get outside of you. You've got to play assignment football when you're playing against the option. We need to rally to the football, tackle well and just play hard. Defensively, they pack the box and invite you to throw it. We've got to come out and execute and run our stuff and run it at a high level."
