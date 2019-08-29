Waukon is not only considered the favorite to repeat as Class 2A, District 4 champion this season. The Indians are also considered state championship contenders.
After going 5-0 in the district and 10-2 overall with an appearance in the state semifinals last season, Waukon returns eight starters on both sides of the ball along with 10 additional letterwinners.
The Indians led the district in passing (2,753 yards, 30 touchdowns), in rushing (2,203 yards), in scoring (412 points), turnovers forced (28) and tied Columbus with a whopping 18 interceptions.
There are playmakers everywhere. Quarterback Creed Welch completed 61.7 percent of 274 passes for a district-leading 2,457 yards and 29 TDs with eight interceptions as a sophomore.
Second-team all-stater Dawson Baures rushed for 1,255 yards and 20 TDs, had 1,001 receiving yards and 11 scores on 43 catches, finished with 37.5 tackles, six TFLs, two sacks and three interceptions and averaged 27.5 yards on kickoff returns and 26.3 on punt returns with a TD.
Ethan O’Neill is another weapon in the backfield after rushing for 670 yards and six TDs as a sophomore. There are impact players on defense, as well.
“They should have a Dome or bust mentality this year,” noted new North Fayette Valley head coach Justin Heins, whose team lost four close games a year ago and has missed the playoffs the last two years after four straight seasons of double-digit wins.
The TigerHawks are one of several teams that could give Waukon a run. Another is Waterloo Columbus, which put together a 7-2 campaign a year ago but was left out of the postseason. The Sailors return eight starters on both sides of the ball and plenty of playmakers in veterans like Kobe Nobis (620 rushing yards), Ray Seidel (936 rushing yards), Cannon Butler (202 receiving yards, 48.5 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, five sacks) and Ben Sinnott (21 receptions for 348 yards and eight TDs, 45 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks).
“I think it’s the best district in the state,” said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit, whose team is hungry for its first trip to the playoffs since 2010. “There are no weeks where you’re not in a dogfight. There’s great coaching across the board and hard-nosed kids.
“We definitely have our work cut out for us, and we know that.”
Oelwein returns eight offensive starters and seven on defense for new head coach Bob Lape, who moved over from North Fayette Valley and will try to get the Huskies back on the winning track after seven straight losing seasons.
Monticello was 5-4 a year ago and returns an experienced team with eight offensive starters and six returning on defense.
Anamosa suffered through a 1-8 season, but played nearly everyone tough. The Blue Raiders’ losses included one by one point, one by two points, one by six and two by seven. Seven starters are back.
