Class 2A, District 4

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;5;0;10;2

Columbus;4;1;7;2

Monticello;3;2;5;4

N. Fayette Valley;2;3;3;6

Oelwein;1;4;3;6

Anamosa;0;5;1;8

2018 playoffs

First round

Waukon 40, Union (La Porte City) 11

Quarterfinals

Waukon 24, Algona 21

Semifinals

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Waukon 12

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Cascade at Monticello (ND), Decorah at Waukon (ND), Iowa Falls-Alden at Waterloo Columbus (ND), Maquoketa at Anamosa (ND), Oelwein at Independence (ND), Waverly-Shell Rock at North Fayette Valley (ND).

Sept. 6 – Anamosa at Iowa City Regina (ND), Dyersville Beckman at Monticello (ND), North Fayette Valley at Union Community (ND), Oelwein at Jesup (ND), Waterloo Columbus at Hudson (ND), Waukon at Crestwood (ND).

Sept. 13 – Monticello at Bellevue (ND), New Hampton at Waukon (ND), North Fayette Valley at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND), Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein (ND), Waterloo Columbus at East Marshall (ND), West Liberty at Anamosa (ND).

Sept. 20 – Anamosa at Dyersville Beckman (ND), Cascade at Waukon (ND), Charles City at Oelwein (ND), Denver at North Fayette Valley (ND), Monticello at Maquoketa Valley (ND), Vinton-Shellsburg at Waterloo Columbus (ND).

Sept. 27 – North Fayette Valley at Anamosa, Oelwein at Waterloo Columbus, Waukon at Monticello

Oct. 4 – Monticello at North Fayette Valley, Oelwein at Waukon, Waterloo Columbus at Anamosa.

Oct. 11 – Anamosa at Monticello, North Fayette Valley at Oelwein, Waukon at Waterloo Columbus.

Oct. 18 – Anamosa at Waukon, Monticello at Oelwein, North Fayette Valley at Waterloo Columbus.

Oct. 25 – Oelwein at Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus at Monticello, Waukon at North Fayette Valley.

Players to watch

CREED WELCH, Waukon: Completed 61.7 percent of 274 passes for a district-leading 2,457 yards and 29 TDs with eight interceptions, made 34.5 tackles and had three interceptions as a sophomore last season.

JEFF CARLSON, Monticello: Threw for 2,092 yards and 16 TDs.

BEN SINNOTT, Columbus: Second-team all-stater had 45 tackles with 12 TFLs, six sacks and three interceptions on defense and turned 21 pass receptions into 348 yards and eight TDs.

CANNON BUTLER, Columbus: Had 11 receptions for 202 yads and two TDs as a receiver and was a defensive force with 48.5 tackles, including 12 TFLs and five sacks.

DAWSON BAURES, Waukon: Rushed for 1,255 yards and 20 TDs, had 1,001 receiving yards and 11 scores on 43 catches, finished with 37.5 tackles, six TFLs, two sacks and intercepted three passes and averaged 27.5 yards on kickoff returns and 26.3 on punt returns with a TD while earning second-team all-state accolades.

MASON KUNKLE, Oelwein: Third-team all-stater after 20 TFLs and 7.5 sacks among 35 total tackles. Caught 24 passes for 256 yards.

RAY SEIDEL, Columbus: Rushed for 936 yards and nine TDs (7.7 avg.).

LIAM MCINTYRE, North Fayette Valley: Ran for 635 yards and nine TDs as a sophomore while making 52 tackles with 5.5 TFLs.

TYLER LUENSMAN, Monticello: Caught 32 passes for 441 yards and a pair of scores and averaged 28.8 yards on kickoff returns with a TD.

CAMEREN PALMER, Oelwein: Racked up 398 receiving yards on 40 grabs with three TDs and averaged 27.5 yards on kickoff returns with a TD a year ago.

BEN TROST, Columbus: Connected on 31 of 38 PATs and all four of his field goal attempts as a freshman.