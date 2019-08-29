Benton Community, West Marshall and Union Community represented Class 2A’s District 7 in the state playoffs last season.
All three are expected to be in contention again.
That’s the tradition and expectation those programs have established. At Benton, the Bobcats have now made the postseason three times in the last four years after a seven-year absence. At West Marshall, last year’s trip to the playoffs ended a four-year drought for the Trojans, who have 19 postseason appearances since 1984. And at Union, the Knights are on a run of 11 straight playoff seasons.
Benton returns five starters on each side of the ball, starting with quarterback Clay Krousie (1,744 yards, 62.9 percent completions, 15 TDs, four interceptions). West Marshall has eight starters back on both offense and defense. Union brings back three starters each way for new head coach Jared Pospisil, led by playmaking back Brayden Grosse (638 rushing yards, 12 TDs).
You have free articles remaining.
Elsewhere, Nevada returns nine starters on offense, including quarterback Kody Kruschwitz, and eight on defense after a three-win season when it led the district in passing with 2,345 yards and 21 TDs, Roland-Story brings back five on offense and three on defense after winning four games, and Vinton-Shellsburg returns six offensive starters and seven on defense as the Vikings try to turn around a winless 2018 campaign. Among them are 799-yard rusher Jose Wilson and quarterback Brooks Erickson.
Benton and West Marshall rushed for 2,310 and 2,170 yards a year ago, respectively. The Bobcats had 14 interceptions and 21 takeaways and the Trojans 13 picks among the 19 turnovers they generated.
“I think it will interesting,” said Union’s Pospisil. “There are some new coaches and a lot could be up in the air. We’ll kind of be feeling each other out to see how much each team has kept from last year.
“I think it will be a very competitive district. I also think our guys are up to competing and we’ll get after it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.