Class 2A, District 7

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Benton Comm.;4;1;9;2

West Marshall;4;1;7;3

Union Comm.;4;1;6;4

Roland-Story;2;3;4;5

Nevada;1;4;3;6

Vint.-Shellsburg;0;5;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

Williamsburg 51, West Marshall 32

Benton Community 46, Greene County 20

Waukon 40, Union Community 11

Quarterfinals

West Liberty 42, Benton Community 13

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Roland-Story (ND), Nevada at North Polk (ND), South Tama at Benton Community (ND), Union Community at Dyersville Beckman (ND), Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett (ND), Williamsburg at West Marshall (ND).

Sept. 6 – Benton Community at Cascade (ND), Greene County at Nevada (ND), North Fayette Valley (ND), Roland-Story at Gilbert (ND), Tipton at Vinton-Shellsburg (ND), West Marshall at PCM (ND).

Sept. 13 – Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana (ND), Denver at West Marshall (ND), Nevada at Perry (ND), Union Community at Charles City (ND), Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein (ND), West Marshall at PCM.

Sept. 20 – Dike-New Hartford at Union Community (ND), Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story (ND), South Tama at Nevada (ND), Vinton-Shellsburg at Waterloo Columbus (ND), West Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND), Wilton at Benton Community (ND),

Sept. 27 – Nevada at Vinton-Shellsburg, Roland-Story at West Marshall, Union Community at Benton Community.

Oct. 4 – Benton Community at Nevada, Union Community at Roland-Story, West Marshall at Vinton-Shellsburg.

Oct. 11 – Nevada at West Marshall, Roland-Story at Benton Community, Vinton-Shellsburg at Union Community.

Oct. 18 – Benton Community at West Marshall, Union Community at Nevada, Vinton-Shellsburg at Roland-Story.

Oct. 25 – Benton Community at Vinton-Shellsburg, Roland-Story at Nevada, West Marshall at Union Community.

Players to watch

KODY KRUSCHWITZ, Nevada: Passed for a district-leading 2,247 yards (61 percent completions) with 20 TDs and 11 interceptions a year ago. Punted for a 44.4-yard average.

CLAY KROUSIE, Benton: Completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,744 yards and 15 TDs with four interceptions and ran for 260 yards last season.

BROOKS ERICKSON, Vinton-Shellsburg: Passed for 586 yards and seven TDs and ran for 427 and five scores.

JOSE WILSON, Vinton-Shellsburg: Is the district's top returning rusher after a 799-yard season.

BRAYDEN GROSSE, Union: Ran for 638 yards and 12 TDs and caught 12 passes for 132 yards and two TDs a year ago. Picked off four passes and made 23.5 tackles.

IAN RUPP, Benton: Had 51 solo stops among 70.5 tackles with 5.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks last season.

BRAYDEN EVERTSON, West Marshall: Disrupted opponents with 14 TFLs and 10.5 sacks among 46.5 total tackles.

JARRIN GOECKE, West Marshall: Had six interceptions and 38.5 tackles with three TFLs.