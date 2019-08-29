Clear Lake heads into the 2019 high school football season with a sense of unfinished business.
The Lions went 7-2 a year ago, but they didn’t get invited to Class 2A’s postseason party in part because of a district loss to Crestwood.
Not much has changed heading into a new season. The Lions and Cadets are widely considered the preseason favorites with New Hampton and Iowa Falls-Alden poised to challenge.
Clear Lake returns 11 players with starting experience for head coach Jared DeVries’ fourth season. The Lions led the district in passing (1,836 yards), scoring (359 points) and interceptions (10) and was second in rushing (2,012 yards).
You have free articles remaining.
Clear Lake, whose playoff miss a year ago was just the second in the past 20 years for the program, returns first-team all-stater Jaylen DeVries at quarterback, 940-yard rusher Jaden Green, the top returning receiver in the district in Nick Danielson and first-team all-state lineman Ryan Thomas.
Crestwood used a rugged non-district schedule to prepare for what turned into an undefeated district run. The Cadets return a strong core of eight starters that includes second-team all-staters Reece Wilson and Wyatt Scheidel. Wilson ran for 1,084 yards as Crestwood rumbled for a district-best 2,209 on the ground.
New Hampton coach Scott Frerichs looks to get his team back in the postseason behind five returning starters and six other letterwinners. The Chickasaws have a strong group returning on defense led by Carter Ferrie, Evan Rosonke and Bryce Maloy. They’ll need to be more productive on offense after scoring just 147 points and struggling with turnovers.
Iowa Falls-Alden has 10 starters back and seven other letterwinners from a 3-6 squad. The Cadets have three productive players back on offense in quarterback Sam Off (774 passing yards), running back Kyler Hadwiger (736 yards) and receiver Karson Sharar (422 yards). McKade Eisentrager leads the defense after a 53 tackle season that included 10 tackles for loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.