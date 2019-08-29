Class 2A, District 3

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Crestwood;5;0;8;3

Clear Lake;4;1;7;2

New Hampton;3;2;3;6

Ia. Falls-Alden;2;3;3;6

Hamp.-Dum./CAL;1;4;3;6

Forest City;0;5;0;9

2018 playoffs

First round

Algona 45, Crestwood 20

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Crestwood at Charles City (ND), Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central (ND), Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Southeast Valley (ND), Iowa Falls-Alden at Waterloo Columbus (ND), New Hampton at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND), Osage at Clear Lake (ND).

Sept. 6 – Algona at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (ND), Charles City at New Hampton (ND), Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock (ND), South Hardin at Iowa Falls-Alden (ND), Spirit Lake at Forest City (ND), Waukon at Crestwood (ND),

Sept. 13 – Aplington-Parkersburg at Iowa Falls-Alden (ND), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Forest City (ND), Crestwood at Waverly-Shell Rock (ND), New Hampton at Waukon (ND), Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (ND), South Hardin at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (ND).

Sept. 20 – Decorah at Crestwood (ND), Forest City at West Hancock (ND), Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (ND), Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story (ND), Mason City at Clear Lake (ND), Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton (ND).

Sept. 27 – Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Forest City at New Hampton, Iowa Falls-Alden at Crestwood.

Oct. 4 – Crestwood at Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Forest City, New Hampton at Iowa Falls-Alden.

Oct. 11 – Clear Lake at Forest City, Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, New Hampton at Crestwood.

Oct. 18 – Clear Lake at New Hampton, Forest City at Iowa Falls-Alden, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Crestwood.

Oct. 25 – Crestwood at Forest City, Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake, New Hampton at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Players to watch

JAYLEN DEVRIES, Clear Lake: First-team all-stater passed for 1,828 yards and 22 TDS and ran for 273 yards and three scores a year ago.

REECE WILSON, Crestwood: A senior at Crestwood, Wilson ran for 1,084 yards and seven scores on the way to second-team all-state honors.

JADEN GREEN, Clear Lake: Rushed for 940 yards (8.4 per carry) and 14 TDs as a sophomore.

KYLER HADWIGER, Iowa Falls-Alden: Racked up 736 rushing yards with six TDs and made 48 tackles on defense.

NICK DANIELSON, Clear Lake: Top returning receiver in the district after catching 29 balls for 452 yards and eight TDs.

BRYER THOMPSON, Crestwood: Led the district in tackles a year ago with 69.5, including 7.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks.

WYATT SCHEIDEL, Crestwood: Earned second-team all-state honors after making 41.5 tackles with five TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

RYAN THOMAS, Clear Lake: This 6-2, 265-pound offensive lineman was a first-team all-stater a year ago as a junior.

LOGAN WALKER, Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Piled up 63.5 tackles last season with seven for a loss and three sacks.

KARSON SHARAR, Iowa Falls-Alden: Grabbed 22 passes for 422 yards and four TDs last season.