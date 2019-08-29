A year ago, some things were a given in Class 4A’s District 3.
With a handful of Division I recruits leading the way, it was no surprise that Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie were the top teams in the district. Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior were good enough to be dangerous. With a first-year head coach and a wealth of underclassmen on the field, Cedar Rapids Jefferson was a program in transition.
If there was a surprise, it was the 0-5 district record Waterloo West posted after starting the season 3-1.
There figure to be plenty of surprises during a 2019 season that begins with a long list of questions.
Can Cedar Falls win another district title and make another deep playoff run after losing first-team all-staters Jack Campbell (Iowa), Logan Wolf (UNI), Jackson Leistikow (UNI) and Matthew Cook (UNI) and third-team all-state runningback Sam Gary (UNI), as well as a dozen other regular contributors?
Who fills the shifty shoes of 2,025-yard rusher Keegan Simmons at Prairie?
Will Hempstead make a move up after sending a number of sophomores into the varsity fray last season?
Where does Senior fit in with a deep group of skill position players returning on offense?
What happens at Jefferson where Chris Buesing brings back 17 total players with starting experience?
What’s in store for Waterloo West, which also has some explosive playmakers returning as part of a solid nucleus of veterans?
The cupboard is never bare at Cedar Falls, which went 12-0 before falling 22-16 to West Des Moines Dowling in the state title game.
Cael Loecher is back at quarterback after passing for 2,008 yards and 29 TDs. Bo Grosse returns in the backfield after rushing for 394 yards and five TDs in a supporting role. Ben Sernett is back at receiver after averaging 21.6 yards per catch. And one area head coach Brad Remmert expects to be a strength is the defensive line where Collin Bohnenkamp, Treyton Weimer and Logan Clements are proven veterans.
“The great thing I liked about our kids this summer was their attitude in the weight room,” said Remmert. “You always worry about leadership and who’s going to replace those guys you had last year, many of them for three years on the varsity. We had guys do great things in the weight room this summer.”
It’ll be up to those returning players to take ownership of this year’s team. They couldn’t have asked for a better example than the one last year’s seniors provided.
“Their work ethic and what they did to get us on that run ... they put in the work every single week,” noted Remmert. “They didn’t talk about winning the district championship from day one and that. They said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and get a win against Ames and then move on to the next one.’”
That championship run should serve this year’s Tigers well, too.
“Just learning what it takes to get there,” said Remmert. “It sounds like an easy thing, but it’s not. A lot of things have to go right for you and you’ve got to keep grinding and grinding and grinding and working.
“Hopefully, they know we’re back to square one. Hopefully, they understand we can’t worry about week seven or week nine. We’ve just got to worry about right now and getting better.”
Waterloo West has plenty of top end talent, but not much depth. Head coach Lonnie Moore expects a lot from seniors like quarterback Carter Maske, runningback Isaac Tolbert, receivers Mondre Lagow and Kyler Lyons, offensive linemen Nate Bauler and Javarious Burris and defensive linemen Adis Sabic and Armin Kuljuhovic.
“We’ve got some guys back who played last year and got a lot of minutes,” said Moore. “We only had 13 seniors last year, which means a lot of young guys played.”
Prairie’s group of returning starters includes three offensive linemen and playmakers behind them in Tariq Amir (804 rushing yards, 9.6 avg.), Jace Anderegg (33-290 rushing, 9-143 receiving). The quarterback will be new, as will the placekicker and punter, but there are five veterans back from a defense that lost its top four tacklers.
Hempstead has quarterback Aidan Dunne returning after he started as a sophomore. Among the runningbacks, there are five who had double-digit carries a year ago, but no pass receptions return. Five veterans are back on defense.
Senior scored just 116 points last season but returns seven of its offensive regulars, including quarterback Tom Casey and three backs who logged at least 46 carries each. The top two receivers are gone, as are the placekicker and punter, while the defense returns four regulars. Carter Konrardy is the leader there (100.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack).
One of Jefferson’s challenges will also be getting the ball into the end zone. The J-Hawks scored just 119 points a year ago, but have 13 players back with starting experience on both sides of the ball. Kenny Moore (73 tackles), Jacob Thompson (50.5 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks) and Gabe Coyle (50.5 tackles, 5.5 TFLs) are back to lead the defense.
