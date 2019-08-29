Class 4A, District 3

2018 standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Cedar Falls;5;0;12;1

C.R. Prairie;4;1;7;3

Dub. Hempstead;3;2;4;5

Dub. Senior;2;3;3;6

C.R. Jefferson;1;4;1;8

Wat. West;0;5;3;6

2018 playoffs

First round

Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14

Johnston 28, C.R. Prairie 14

Quarterfinals

Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7

Semifinals

Cedar Falls 26, SE Polk 12

Championship

W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Ames at Cedar Falls (ND), Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (ND), Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie (ND), Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead (ND), Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar (ND), Waterloo East at Waterloo West (ND).

Sept. 5 – Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Washington (ND).

Sept. 6 – Cedar Falls at Iowa City High (ND), Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley (ND), Davenport North at Dubuque Senior (ND), Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (ND), Waterloo West at Mason City (ND).

Sept. 12 – Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (ND),

Sept. 13 – Ankeny at Cedar Falls (ND), Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waukee (ND), Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior (ND), Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf (ND), Waterloo West at Ankeny Centennial (ND).

Sept. 20 – Cedar Falls at Bettendorf (ND), Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Washington (ND), Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie (ND), Des Moines Hoover at Waterloo West (ND), Dubuque Senior at Iowa City West (ND), Iowa City High at Dubuque Hempstead (ND).

Sept. 27 – Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West, Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls.

Oct. 3 – Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Oct. 4 – Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo West at Dubuque Senior.

Oct. 11 – Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Hempstead, Waterloo West at Cedar Falls.

Oct. 18 – Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie at Waterloo West, Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Oct. 25 – Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Waterloo West at Dubuque Hempstead.

Players to watch

CAEL LOECHER, Cedar Falls: Passed for a district-best 2,008 yards, completing 61.5 percent of 221 throws with 29 TDs and just three interceptions. Also averaged 40.3 yards per punt.

CARTER MASKE, Waterloo West: Completed 53.2 percent of 201 passes for 1,188 yards and 12 TDs with six interceptions.

ISAAC TOLBERT, Waterloo West: Ran for 667 yards and six TDs, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

COLLIN BOHNENKAMP, Cedar Falls: A disruptive force a year ago with 14 tackles for loss and three sacks among 47 total tackles.

TARIQ AMIR, C.R. Prairie: Top returning rusher in the district after gaining 804 yards and averaging 9.6 yards per carry a year ago.

KENNY MOORE, C.R. Jefferson: Made 73 tackles last season with three TFLs

EZEKI LEGGINS, C.R. Jefferson: Ran for 283 yards and four scores, but was an electric return man, as well, with an average of 36.9 yards on seven runbacks with a TD.

CARTER KONRARDY, Dubuque Senior: Top returning tackler in the district last season with 100.5, including 4.5 for a loss with one sack.

JACE ANDEREGG, C.R. Prairie: Ran for 290 yards (8.8 per carry) and caught nine passes for 143 yards last season in limited opportunities.

TOM CASEY, Dubuque Senior: Passed for 989 yards and nine TDs last season.

JOHNNY JOENS, C.R. Prairie: Caught just nine passes a year ago, but turned them into 254 yards (28.2 per catch) and two TDs.

JACOB THOMPSON, C.R. Jefferson: Had 50.5 tackles with 11 TFLs and three sacks a year ago.