Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Alex Pollock may have summed up best just how balanced Class 1A, District 3 will be in 2019.
“Osage has a lot of returning guys. Denver is really physical, so you can’t exclude them. Lake Mills with what they do offensively and defensively is really difficult to prepare for ...,” Pollock said. ” Every team has something that makes you say, ‘Wow.”
Defending district champion Osage returns a ton of talent across the board on offense with 1,000-yard rusher Zach Williams and the receiving tandem of Gage Belz and Thor Maakestad, who caught a combined 86 passes for 1,854 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018.
“Our team has some pretty big goals and it starts week one with Clear Lake, a pretty tough first opponent,” Green Devils coach Matt Finn said.
Sumner-Fredericksburg also qualified for the playoffs out of District 3 and the Cougars lost some important pieces, but return quarterback Brandon Meyer, who ranked fourth in the district last year with 890 passing yards and is the only starting quarterback who returns.
“Kids are ready to work,” first-year head coach Jacob Coyle said. “They have bought into everything I have wanted or needed from them so we are off to a good start.”
Injuries slowed Aplington-Parkersburg a year ago, but with 10 players with starting experience back and linebacker Jalen Meyer set for a big senior season, the Falcons are poised to make a jump
“I do think our kids are focused and do want to be better than they were last year,” Pollock said. “Everything I have seen the first two weeks has shown me that.”
After several consecutive runs to the Class 1A and A playoff semifinals, a youthful Denver team finished 2-7 last year. Head coach Rhett Barrett believes the Cyclones are ready to move back toward the top of the standings.
“We are a little bit older, and a little bit bigger,” Barrett said.
North Butler returns five key players for head coach Jordan Vanderloop, who has been with the program but is in his first year as head coach.
