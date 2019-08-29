Class 1A, District 3

Standings

;Dist.;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Osage;5;0;7;3

Sumner-Fred.;3;2;7;3

Lake Mills;3;2;4;5

Aplington-Park.;2;3;4;5

Denver;2;3;2;7

North Butler;0;5;1;8

2018 playoffs

First round

Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16

West Branch 56, Osage 14

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – Denver at Dike-New Hartford (ND), Mason City Newman at Lake Mills (ND), Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler (ND), New Hampton at Aplington Parkersburg (ND), Osage at Clear Lake (ND), Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND).

Sept. 6 – Dike-New Hartford at Aplington Parkersburg (ND), North Butler at Central Springs (ND), Saint Ansgar at Osage (ND), Sumner-Fredericksburg at South Winneshiek (ND), Wapsie Valley at Denver (ND), West Fork at Lake Mills (ND).

Sept. 13 – Aplington-Parkersburg at Iowa Falls-Alden (ND), Denver at West Marshall (ND), Lake Mills at Algona Garrigan (ND), North Butler at Dike-New Hartford (ND), North Fayette Valley at Sumner-Fredericksburg (ND), Osage at West Hancock (ND),

Sept. 20 – Belmond-Klemme at North Butler (ND), Denver at North Fayette Valley (ND), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage (ND), North Union at Lake Mills (ND), Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac (ND), West Marshall at Aplington Parkersburg (ND).

Sept. 27 – Aplington-Parkersburg at North Butler, Lake Mills at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage at Denver.

Oct. 4 – Denver at Aplington Parkersburg, North Butler at Lake Mills, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Osage.

Oct. 11 – Lake Mills at Aplington Parkersburg, Osage at North Butler, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver.

Oct. 18 – Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Lake Mills at Osage, North Butler at Denver.

Oct. 25 – Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage, Denver at Lake Mills, Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Butler

Players to watch

GAGE BELZ, THOR MAAKESTAD, Osage: These two seniors combined to catch 86 passes for 1,854 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018.

JALEN MEYER, Aplington-Parkersburg: Meyer was third in the district with 72 1/2 tackles, including five solo and five assisted tackles for loss.