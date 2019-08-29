CHARLES CITY — Charles City got out of the blocks strong last season. This fall, a small Comets roster facing an uphill battle due to low numbers will be working to find a finishing touch.
Coach Darren Bohlen will be working with only six seniors, one a first-time participant, and relying on several sophomores to make an impact within a Class 3A program that has 46 football players in grades nine through 12.
“Our confidence is up and we do have some experience coming back that we can rely on,” Bohlen said. “Hopefully they can help us get over the hump a little bit.”
Charles City opened last season with wins in four of its first five games — the lone setback by a single point to playoff qualifier Crestwood. The Comets, however, dropped their final four contests, including a high-scoring, 49-38 setback to eventual district champion Decorah.
“We just have to finish games,” Bohlen said. “We are very low on numbers and that’s going to be a factor for us. We can compete with anyone.
“Last year in the second half we got tired. Other teams have more kids than us and they can substitute a little bit more than us. They took advantage of that and wore us down. We’ve got to be able to pick each other up when we do get tired and finish the game.”
The Comets do have experience at key positions. Most notably, the return of junior Trever Heitz will provide leadership at running back. Heitz is poised to build upon a 1,000-yard, eight touchdown campaign.
“He’s definitely the leader of our team,” Bohlen said. “He’s just super excited about playing football and he is very goal-oriented. He’s getting guys to follow him and do the same things.
“Trever is going to be very determined to get to that 1,000-yard mark again and then some. He’s a great kid to have on our team because he picks everyone up.”
At quarterback, Marcus Cranshaw enters his senior season as a returning starter.
“Marcus is doing great — different attitude this year,” Bohlen said. “He’s more upbeat, more confident in himself, making the proper reads in our flexbone offense. He’s a bonus to have in our type of offense because he can make plays when there’s nothing there.”
Junior Jeremiah Chapman returns with starting experience at running back and defensive back. Senior Mikiahi Webber is the lone holdover on the line. Sophomores Chase Crooks, Tino Tamayo and DJ DeBoest are among the newcomers up front within a group that has good size.
“On the front, hopefully we can get a good mix in there to stay fresh,” Bohlen said.
Brothers Ian and Caden Collins are among the leaders within a defense that Bohlen describes as athletic in the secondary and at linebacker.
Bohlen mentioned that it will be important for his team to replicate the strong non-district start that the Comets displayed a year ago. It will take confidence to navigate a challenging district schedule that includes Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock, Independence and West Delaware as teams with the pieces to contend for a spot in the playoff field.
“We’re excited about the classes that we have coming up,” Bohlen said, assessing his youthful team. “I think any success that they’re going to have is going to help us continue to build the program.”
