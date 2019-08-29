Charles City

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Marcus Cranshaw;5-8;185;Sr.

Running backs

Jeremiah Chapman;6-1;175;Jr.

Trever Heitz;5-10;205;Jr.

Mitz Concepcion;5-8;170;Sr.

Offensive lineman

Mikiahi Webber;6-0;250;Sr.

Defensive lineman

Mikiahi Webber;6-0;250;Sr.

Linebackers

Trever Heitz;5-10;205;Jr.

Mitz Concepcion;5-8;170;Sr.

Defensive backs

Marcus Cranshaw;5-8;185;Sr.

Jeremiah Chapman;6-1;175;Jr.

Schedule

August

30;Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

September

6;at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

13;Union, 7:30 p.m.

20;at Oelwein, 7:30 p.m.

27;Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.

October

4;at Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

11;at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

18;West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

25;Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (4-5)

Aug. 24;Crestwood 7, Charles City 6

Aug. 31;Charles City 21, New Hampton 9

Sept. 7;Charles City 21, Union 20

Sept. 14;Charles City 12, Oelwein 6

Sept. 21;Charles City 61, Waterloo East 34

Sept. 28;Decorah 49, Charles City 38

Oct. 5;Independence 38, Charles City 13

Oct. 12;West Delaware 69, Charles City 28

Oct. 19;Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Charles City 0

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 7

Most recent playoff appearance: 2014

Key matchup

Waverly-Shell Rock

at Charles City

Oct. 25, Charles City

After dropping its final four games following a 4-1 start last season, will Charles City be able to finish stronger against a challenging back end of the 2019 schedule. Rival Waverly-Shell Rock was the only team to hold the Comets' offense scoreless last season, but doesn't return as many players at the skill positions. With only six seniors on its roster, this district finale could help set the tone for next season.

Players to watch

TREVER HEITZ: The Comets' running back returns after a sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,000 yards on 178 carries. Heitz will also step into a linebacker role on Charles City's defense.

MARCUS CRANSHAW: A dual-threat quarterback Cranshaw appears set to progress within the Comets' flexbone offense. He ranked second on the team in rushing and was only picked off twice last season.