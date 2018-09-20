Charles City (3-1) at
Waterloo East (0-4)
- When: Friday, 7:45 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Charles City edged Oelwein, 12-6, while Newton pulled away from East, 55-33.
- Last meeting: The two are meeting for the first time since 1965, a 51-0 East win.
- What to watch: After losing its season-opener to Crestwood (7-6), Charles City has rattled off consecutive victories over New Hampton, Union and Oelwein. The Comets have allowed only one of those opponents to score more than 10 points (Union had 20 in a 21-20 game). Charles City has attempted just 19 passes all season. Four different Comets have run for more than 150 yards, led by Trever Heitz (82 carries, 356 yards). Dylan Koresh has 260 on 31 carries, while quarterback Marcus Cranshaw leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Comets have forced 10 turnovers -- six interceptions and four fumbles. ... East has produced 986 yards of total offense and 69 points the past two weeks, but has given up 100 points. Quarterback Dylan Reyes needs just 107 yards to go over 1,000 for the season.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Charles City is a good football team. They run the option so we've got to be disciplined on defense. They've got a good quarterback, a good core group of running backs, so we've got to be ready for a battle.
"We're trying to do something an East High team has not done in five years, win a district football game. That's been our focus, and we know we can do it. So we are putting the hoopla of homecoming behind us, and we're going to do something we know we can do."
