Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2)
at Waterloo West (3-4)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Prairie won 70-14 last year in Cedar Rapids.
- Last week: Prairie def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 46-19. West lost to Cedar Falls, 48-17.
- What to watch: Prairie has a high-powered offense that has scored 43 or more points three times this season and comes into the game averaging 31.5 points per game. The Hawks have a run-dominated team as Nick Pearson has rushed for 1,324 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Tariq Amir has accounted for 725 yards and eight scores. Prairie has attempted just 73 passes against 292 rushes. However, the Hawks top two receivers, Johnny Joens and Gabe Burkle, each average 21.9 yards per catch. ... West is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and hoping to send a big group of seniors out on a good note on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium. Three of West's losses have been by two scores or less. Running back Isaac Tolbert enters the game with 1,068 rushing yards. He needs 247 to reach 2,000 in his three-year career, and his current total is the most for a Wahawk running back since Alex Young and Lance Dunn rushed for 1,211 and 1,174, respectively, in 2013.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On Prairie, "They do something different with the single-wing. We've got to get prepared for it and that starts with getting lined up correctly. They try to overload one side with numbers, so we've got to be lined up before we can do anything else. Then, you've got to be physical. The teams that have success with them have been physical."
