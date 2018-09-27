C.R. Jefferson (1-4, 1-0) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (5-0, 1-0)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last week: Jefferson slipped past Waterloo West, 21-19, while Cedar Falls blanked Dubuque Hempstead, 39-0.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won 45-7 last year.
- Game notes: Jefferson comes into the game on a wave of confidence after knocking off 3-1 Waterloo West last week. Jacob Thompson, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back, rushed 30 times for 157 yards and two scores in the win, while J-Hawk quarterback Jacob Coyle went 7-for-7 for 141 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed 16 times for 78 yards. ... Cedar Falls continued to roll last week with an easy win over Hempstead. Once again, the Tiger defense stepped up, pitching its third shutout of the season and fourth game allowing seven or fewer points. Offensively, Logan Wolf caught six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Bo Grosse rushed for two scores. On the injury front, Cedar Falls will get running back Sam Gary back. Gary, who rushed for 1,677 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, has been out of action the past two weeks.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "They put together a good game against Waterloo West. They played Muscatine real close, and have shown some things. They are another option team that we have to get ready for. It took us a while to get used to Hempstead with the speed they run the option, so we are going to have to be prepared".
On Gary's return: "He looked good the last two nights in practice, so we are looking forward to getting him back on the field."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.