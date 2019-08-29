Cedar Falls

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Cael Loecher;6-5;185;Sr.

Running backs

Bo Grosse;5-9;182;Sr.

Austin Cross;5-10;150;Sr.

Receivers

Ben Sernett;6-1;166;Sr.

Bryce Albaugh;5-10;167;Sr.

Landon Wolf;6-3;160;Jr.

Tight end

Jacob Remmert;6-5;196;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Sawyer Jacobson;6-1;268;Sr.

Xavier Faucon;6-0;245;Sr.

Logan Saak;6-4;281;Jr.

Drew Hoth;6-3;240;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Collin Bohnenkamp;6-0;215;Sr.

Trevor Fisher;5-10;160;Sr.

Trey Weimer;5-11;220;Sr.

Keyshawn Mosley;6-0;248;Sr.

Logan Clements;6-3;203;Sr.

Jakob Weichers;5-10;213;Sr.

Aaron Niemann;6-2;263;Sr.

Linebackers

Caiden Barnett;5-10;175;Sr.

Eli Mickey;6-0;175;Jr.

Jaeger Borcherding;5-10;180;Sr.

Ryan Dunlop;5-11;190;Sr.

Defensive backs

Alex Paxson;5-9;166;Sr.

Jibreel Bailey;5-11;150;Sr.

Caleg Keagle;5-11;145;Sr.

Connor Brown;5-11;160;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;Ames, 7:15 p.m.

September

6;at Iowa City High, 7:15 p.m.

13;Ankeny;7:15 p.m.

20;at Bettendorf;7:15 p.m.

27;Dubuque Hempstead;7:15 p.m.

October

3;at C.R. Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

11;Waterloo West, 7:15 p.m.

18;at Dubuque Senior, 7:15 p.m.

25;C.R. Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (9-0)

Aug. 24;Cedar Falls 31, Ames 0

Aug. 31;Cedar Falls 47, I.C. High 0

Sept. 7;Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7

Sept. 14;Cedar Falls 29, Bettendorf 23

Sept. 21;Cedar Falls 39, Dub. Hempstead 0

Sept. 28;Cedar Flls 38, C.R. Jefferson 7

Oct. 5;Cedar Falls 55, Waterloo West 0

Oct. 12;Cedar Falls 41, Dubuque Senior 0

Oct. 19;Cedar Falls 28, C.R. Prairie 14

Postseason (3-1)

First round;Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14

Quarterfinals;Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7

Semifinals;Cedar Falls 26, SE Polk 12

Championship;W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 29

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: The Tigers were state champs in 1986 and have finished as the state runner-up five times -- 1982, 1999, 2005, 2008 and 2018.

Key matchup

Cedar Falls

at Bettendorf

Sept. 20, Bettendorf

Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said the Tigers' 29-23 win over perennial Class 4A powerhouse Bettendorf last season in the UNI-Dome was a catalyst for CF's run to the state championship game. This year's matchup will provide a similar measuring stick.

Players to watch

CAEL LOECHER, QB: Completed 136 of 221 passes for 2,008 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions last season. Also averaged 40.3 yards on 44 punts.

BO GROSSE, RB: Turned 91 carries into 394 yards (4.3 avg.) with five TDs a year ago.

BEN SERNETT, WR: In something of a secondary role behind all-state standout Logan Wolf, Sernett caught nine passes for 194 yards (21.6 avg.) and two TDs.

COLLIN BOHNENKAMP, DL: Made a big impact on the defensive line last season with 47 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and four sacks.

ALEX PAXSON, DB: Picked off a team-high five passes, one for a touchdown, and made 34 tackles.