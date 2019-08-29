CEDAR FALLS — The 2018 season will go down as one of the most memorable in the history of Cedar Falls High football.
It featured star players, exceptional leadership and big wins that carried the Tigers all the way to the Class 4A state championship game.
This year’s Tigers are quick to point out that 2018 is history. It’s time for new stars to emerge, new leaders to take over and a new team to make its mark through the regular season and beyond.
“It’s our chance this year to show what 2019 football is about here,” said senior quarterback Cael Loecher. “Last year was a great year, but it means nothing now for us. Now we need to buy in again as one unit and take over as a team.”
Defensive lineman Collin Bohnenkamp laughed when asked how this year’s Tigers can reach the level of success last year’s team achieved.
“They said that about us last year,” he noted. “They said we wouldn’t make the playoffs, and we ended up playing for the state championship. Everyone is losing their top athletes, and we have a couple of juniors now who I think are going to be star athletes.
“(Last year) just builds up motivation because we hadn’t been in the championship since I think 2008 and we hadn’t won it since I believe 1986. We want to be that team that finally makes it.
“Last year, that’s over with. We’ve got to take what we learned from it and apply it this year, but you can’t dwell on it. We’ve just got to keep going game by game and get better every single day and every week.”
Bohnenkamp (47 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, four sacks) and Loecher (136-221-3, 2,008 yards, 29 TDs) are two of the players Cedar Falls will count on for production and leadership.
Other returning starters include runningback Bo Grosse, receiver Ben Sernett, tight end Jacob Remmert, along with Alex Paxson, Treyton Weimer and Jakob Weichers. In all, the Tigers have 26 letterwinners back.
“We’ve got a couple of good backs in there who can play and a couple of good receivers,” noted Tiger head coach Brad Remmert. “The biggest thing we have to do on offense is build those front five on our offensive line. We lost guys like Jackson Leistikow and Justin Campbell who were three-year starters for us and Ben Saak who started for two years. We lost a lot of experience up front.
“We graduated our linebacker corps. All three of those guys were phenomenal. Barnett and Eli Mickey have a chance to step up and show what they can do. Our defensive backfield lost a couple of players, also, so we’ve got kids competing for jobs there.”
Remmert said Loecher took a giant step as the starting quarterback a year ago.
“He had a great year last year as a junior, and he was so much better at the end of the year than he was at the beginning. He just matured so much along the way and kind of took command of things.
“What we’ve seen from him in preseason camp is the ability now to change plays and get us into a better play based on what the defense is doing. He’s been able to do that for the most part and that’s a big growth area. We expect him to not only be a great leader, but to really help on the field in those situations.”
For all the touchdowns and tackles the departed seniors provided a year ago, they left something behind that could prove far more valuable.
“They showed us what it takes to be great,” said Loecher. “Things like showing up early for lifting, doing everything right, showing us the little things and showing us the ropes ... taking us in from day one and showing us what leadership is.”
The challenge for this year’s Tigers is clear.
“It’s not having a flashback from last year and just thinking you are going to come out and win,” said Loecher. “We’ve got to be mentally prepared for games. That might be getting behind in a game and being able to come back, things like that.
“We want people to think we aren’t going to be any good so when we come out week one, we’re flying.”
