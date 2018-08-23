Cedar Falls (0-0)
at Ames (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Ames High School
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls rolled to a 65-7 victory in week two last season.
- What to watch: Two key areas for Cedar Falls are quarterback and the defensive line where the Tigers graduated strong leaders and impact players. The running game should be productive with the return of 1,700-yard rusher Sam Gary behind two returning starters up front and tight end Jackson Frericks. Look for CF to rotate Logan Wolf and Cael Loecher at quarterback for at least the early part of the game. Ames returns three starters from a spread offense and eight starters on defense, including four up front, from a 4-5 team. Cooper Downs saw a little bit of action at quarterback last season (18 of 23, 272 yards, 2 TDs) and Will Krapfl leads the receiving corps after making 34 catches for 511 yards and nine scores as part of a deep wideout group last season. The Cyclones return three of their top four tacklers.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "Our kids are ready to play. They're ready to get out and see where they stand against other competition."
On season-openers: "It's about doing the little things ... the details. We talked to the kids a little bit from our scrimmage last Friday. The big thing we have to do offensively is take care of the football. The ball can't be on the ground from exchanges and fumbles and things like that."
On the quarterback position: "You will see both kids take snaps. Moving forward it kind of depends on what we see and who takes control and moves our offense. Both kids have great qualities and give us some different things we can do offensively."
