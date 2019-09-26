C.R. Jefferson (2-2)
at Waterloo West (3-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Jefferson secured its only win of the 2018 season over West, 21-19, at Cedar Rapids' Kingston Stadium.
- Last week: West dominated Des Moines Hoover, 28-8. Jefferson defeated cross-town rival Cedar Rapids Washington, 24-7.
- What to watch: West's last win in this series came during the 2016 season. Jefferson won by two and four points in their two most recent games. ... The Wahawks have found an identity running the football entering this district opener. West's tandem of Isaac Tolbert and Jay Shaw each found the end zone and rushed for more than 100 yards during last week's win at Hoover. As more defenses key on West's ground attack, the Wahawks are searching for growth through the air. West's top passing game came when the Wahawks threw for 105 yards and a touchdown during a 21-13 loss at Ankeny Centennial. ... Jefferson runs a triple-option offense out of a spread formation. Quarterback Jacob Coyle has rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. Ezeki Leggins and Jacob Thompson are also 100-yard rushers this eason.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On his team's growth, "I think a lot of it is our confidence. I think I’ve seen that from game one to game four. We’ve really improved on fundamentals. … Our guys are really confident in what they’re doing and playing faster. We definitely need that here in the next five games."
On Jefferson, "Last year they had a bunch of juniors which are now all seniors. They’re an experienced team and we’re excited about playing them."
