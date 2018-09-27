Anamosa (1-4) at
Columbus (4-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLauglin Field, Columbus High
- Last week: Columbus throttled Oelwein 54-0 while Anamosa fell at North Fayette Valley, 28-21.
- Last meeting: First meeting
- What to watch: Columbus can secure its first regular season winning record since 2010. That would also make the Sailors just the fifth Columbus team since 2004 with more wins than losses. In addition, this year's team can match the 5-1 start of the 2004 squad that went on to win a state title. Led by a much-improved and determined offensive line, the Sailors are averaging 50 points in their last three games and 397.4 yards per game for the season. Parker Westhoff is 63 of 108 passing for 828 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. Ray Seidel has 497 rushing yards and averages 10.1 yards per carry. Kobe Nobis has 430 yards on the ground and averages 5.4 yards. Nobis also has 15 pass receptions for 130 yards while Kaden Ludwig's 20 catches for 286 yards lead the team. Defensively, Columbus got back on track last week with its second shutout in three games, and the Sailors rank among Class 2A's leaders with 12 takeaways (10 interceptions). Donald Patnode's 49.5 tackles are tops while Ben Sinnott has 10 solo tackles for loss and five sacks and Cannon Butler nine TFLs and four sacks. ... Anamosa has dropped four straight since a season-opening road win at Maquoketa. The Raiders fell to Iowa City Regina in Week 2 and have lost their last three by a touchdown or less each. Offensively, Anamosa is averaging 243 yards per game and has thrown only 67 passes compared to 168 rushing attempts. Quarterback Matthew Walton has completed 20 of 38 throws for 361 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. The Raiders' defense has just two takeaways for the season.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors: "I think this group of guys gets it. They do have kind of that chip on their shoulder because they've been there for the rough times. One of the things that's been most pleasing to me is every time we deliver a message or ask something of them ... they listen. They want to be better and they're never satisfied."
On Anamosa: "For them to be 1-4 is misleading and we're not looking at them from that standpoint. This will probably be one of our tougher games to date. You've got to take care of what's in front of you, and Anamosa is going to be formidable. They're going to be ready to go ... but so are we."
