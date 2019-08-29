Ames (0-0) at
Cedar Falls (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Radio: KCFI (1650 or 1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last meeting: Cael Loecher hit Logan Wolf with three long TD passes and the Tiger defense held Ames to minus-9 rushing yards in a 31-14 CF victory that was the beginning of a 12-1 season that ended in the Class 4A state championship game.
- What to watch: Ames returns nearly all of its offensive playmakers from a 5-4 team, starting with quarterback Cooper Downs, who completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,802 yards and 15 TDs last season. Leading rusher Kavon Domond (337 yards rushing, 194 receiving) also returns, but the ground game wasn't a strength for the Cyclones a year ago (60.3 yards per game). Four dangerous receivers are back -- Gabe Ante (46 catches, 460 yards, 4 TDs), Jonah Strawhacker (24-368-3), Tamin Lipsey (9-214-4) and Dane Hustedt (12-188-2). Lipsey also averaged 30 yards on kickoff returns and 22.9 on punt returns with two TDs, and Ames returns reliable kicker Will Orth (27-29 PATs, 2-3 FGs). On defense, the Cyclones lost their top seven tacklers. With new starters throughout the lineup, this will be a good opening test for Cedar Falls on both sides of the ball.
- CF coach Brad Remmert: "They've got some weapons and some production back from a team that was 5-2 heading into the least two weeks against West Des Moines Valley and Urbandale. Our defense is going to have to defend trips and doubles the whole time. They spread the field the entire time and they try to isolate guys in space and make plays."
On CF's offense: "Ideally, we'd like to keep the ball away from them as much as we can and control it. We're going to have to be balanced offensively. We have to find the things our big guys up front, our inexperienced linemen, can do, and we need to control the ball and take care of the ball. A big theme for us this year is ball security."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
