By JIM NELSON
WATERLOO -- To many good defenders stood on the sidelines.
It may not have mattered for Waterloo West when it came to finding an answer for Cedar Rapids Prairie's single-wing offense.
Averaging better than 300 yards a game rushing in its first seven games, the Hawks rushed for 369 yards in the first half and kept on going in a 62-13 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.
With several key defenders out with injury, West struggled to limit Prairie's explosive offense.
Averaging 11.9 yards a carry in the first half, Nick Pearson scored four rushing touchdowns, and Tariq Amir, who had 203 yards had scored twice as Prairie lead 42-13 at the break.
Pearson, the leading rusher in Class 4A, finished with 160 yards, and Amir had 232 as the Hawks (6-2) rushed for 509 yards, slightly taking their foot off the gas pedal during a second half that saw a running clock for the majority of the half.
Pearson scored on the Hawks first two possessions, before West answered with a 35-yard strike from Carter Maske to Mondre Lagow to make it 14-6. But Prairie scored the next three times it touched the ball.
West also got a 2-yard touchdown run from Isaac Tolbert in the first half.
Maske finished 9 of 23 for 126 yards, and the Wahawks rushed for 74 yards, led by Tolbert's 40 on 14 carries.
CR Prairie;21;21;7;13 -- 62
West;6;7;0;0 -- 13
CRP -- Nick Pearson 2 run (Karter Griffin kick)
CRP -- Pearson 10 run (Griffin kick)
West -- Mondre Lagow 35 pass from Carter Maske (kick failed)
CRP -- Pearson 5 run (Griffin kick)
CRP -- Pearson 10 run (Griffin kick)
CRP -- Tariq Amir 1 run (Griffin kick)
West -- Isaac Tolbert 2 run (Jaxson Hoppes kick)
CRP -- Amir 8 run (Griffin kick)
CRP -- Hunter Williams 2 run (kick blocked)
CRP -- Adam Longwell 4 run (Griffin kick)
CRP -- Keenan Francois 21 run (Griffin kick)
