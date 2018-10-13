Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo West made an early statement Friday.

Cedar Rapids Prairie gave a dissertation as Class 4A's ninth-ranked Hawks raced to a 70-14 win over the Wahawks in District 3 football.

West took the opening possession down the field and cashed in with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Carter Maske to Tanner Pollock. 

It was 7-7 after the opening quarter and when Prairie star Keegan Simmons scored his second TD early in the second, the Wahawks answered again with Maske hitting Pollock for a 24-yard scoring play.

The next 56 points belonged to the Hawks (7-1, 4-0), including three more by Simmons, who finished with 217 rushing yards on 26 carries.

West slipped to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the district while Prairie wraps up the regular season against No. 2-ranked district co-leader Cedar Falls.

