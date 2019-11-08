TRAER -- For the better part of three quarters Friday night, Class A's third -ranked North Tama football team was rolling toward a date in next week's semifinals.
The Redhawks held a 23-6 edge over seventh-ranked Woodbury Central, but over the final 13 minutes the Wildcats flipped the Redhawks' season with 28 unanswered points for a 34-23 come-from-behind victory.
North Tama (10-1) had a slow start to the game as a muffed punt on one possession followed by a bad snap on another punt led to a 6-0 deficit early in the second quarter.
The Redhawks snapped out of their funk for the next 15 minutes, piling up three scores and taking what seemed to be a comfortable lead.
Tayten Payne began the surge with a 57-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Gabe Kopriva, then Skyler Staker bulled across the goal line from nine yards out to add to the lead as North Tama carried a 15-6 advantage into the half.
The Redhawks took another step toward the semifinals when Luke Pennell pulled in a 30-yard pass from Staker to build a 23-6 lead.
Things went south from there.
"We did well for the first three quarters but we couldn't stop them late," said head coach Tom McDermott. "They began to get the momentum after they scored again and it just got worse from there. We got beat by a better team."
Woodbury Central marched down the field quickly and scored on Wade Mitchell's one-yard plunge with one minute remaining in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 23-13.
North Tama failed to pick up a first down and a short kick gave the Wildcats good field position, which they took advantage of as quarterback Jase Manker drove the Cats into range and tossed an 11-yard strike to Shawn Archer to close the gap to 23-20.
Woodbury Central then took the lead back with 3:19 remaining on a long pass to Ethan Copeland from Manker that covered 33 yards.
Suddenly trailing 27-23, North Tama needed to put a drive together quickly, but a fumble that Mitchell scooped up and returned 23 yards for a Wildcats touchdown sealed the Redhawks' fate.
"We played well for awhile but did not do so well at the end," said McDermott. "We couldn't convert first downs and we did not do what we needed to do.
"They are a tremendous team against the run, probably one of the best in the state and they stopped us, and we couldn't stop them. We didn't get pressure on their quarterback and their lines controlled ours. We just didn't finish."
