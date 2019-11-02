WILLIAMSBURG -- All season long, the Waterloo Columbus football team played with one goal in mind -- make the postseason.
After narrowly missing the Class 2A playoffs last year with a 7-2 record, the Sailors carried the motto, "Unfinished business" throughout their 8-1 regular season.
Friday night, Columbus ran into a tough and experienced Williamsburg squad that sent the Sailors into next season with a 25-8 playoff defeat.
"You can watch film all you want on a team and it will only tell you so much," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "They (Raiders) came out and executed at a high level and we did not.
"We did not do a good job this week in practice simulating their offense and we just did not play well. We had some chances but when you have so many self-inflicted wounds during a game it is hard to overcome."
Columbus shot itself in the foot early with incomplete drives on offense and penalties at inopportune times on defense.
Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Sailors were flagged for an unnecessary roughness call that extended a Raiders' drive that they eventually turned into a 13-0 lead with eight seconds remaining in the half.
You have free articles remaining.
The most damaging play came early in the third frame when Columbus was mounting its first legitimate drive of the game. The Sailors had just two first downs in the first half.
However, an attempted screen pass went awry as receiver Dallas Westhoff was dragged down before the ball arrived in his area and Kaden Wetjen had an easy pick six that put the Raiders up 19-0.
Columbus responded to the defensive touchdown by Williamsburg with a long drive of 72 yards and capped it with a 10-yard scoring pitch-and-catch from quarterback Carter Gallagher to Ben Sinnott.
"That helped change what was happening at the time, but it would have been nice to go to the half down just 6-0, instead of 13-0," said Schmit. "A dumb penalty hurt us there and then in the third we go for it on fourth and inches and come up empty. We are only down 19-8 at the time and we can not make six inches on fourth down.
"I credit them, they played us hard and made the right plays."
Columbus began another drive that carried into the final quarter, but an intercepted pass that was returned back to the 1-yard line sealed the Sailors' fate as Wetjen took it in from there.
"Ever since seventh grade we knew this group of guys had something special in football," said senior lineman Caleb Vesely. "We started high school with a team that couldn't win and some of us thought about giving up. We stuck it out however, like kind of a brotherhood thing.
"Last year we thought we had made it but we didn't and this year we had unfinished business to take care of. We had a lot to do, but we knew it would be at somebody else's house. We made the playoffs and this team has made some huge steps. It is sad it is over and not have it finish the way we wanted it to."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.