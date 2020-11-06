Prep football playoffs: Wapsie Valley loses shootout to Iowa City Regina

IOWA CITY — Ashton Cook and Alec Wick have completed numerous passes ontheir home field during four years starting for Iowa City Regina.

They will always remember their last.

Cook connected with Wick for an 8-yard scoring pass with just over three minutes remaining to give the Regals a stirring 32-27 victory over Wapsie Valley in a Class A state quarterfinal game last night at Regina.

Regina (9-1) advances to the semifinals next Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Wapsie Valley ends its season at 9-2.

With the game on the line, Cook found his favorite target cutting across the middle of the Wapsie Valley defense. He then fought his way over the goal line through a host of tacklers for what proved to be the winning score.

“They can do a lot of that with their eyes closed,” Regina Coach Marv Cook said. “They are two really talented kids and they just love playing the game.”

Wick’s effort on the winning score was indicative of the Regals’ resolve.

“We just showed a lot of heart,” Wick said. “We weren’t going to let them take the fight out of us.”