Prep football playoffs: Wapsie Valley loses shootout to Iowa City Regina

IOWA CITY — Ashton Cook and Alec Wick have completed numerous passes ontheir home field during four years starting for Iowa City Regina.
They will always remember their last.
Cook connected with Wick for an 8-yard scoring pass with just over three minutes remaining to give the Regals a stirring 32-27 victory over Wapsie Valley in a Class A state quarterfinal game last night at Regina.
Regina (9-1) advances to the semifinals next Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Wapsie Valley ends its season at 9-2.
With the game on the line, Cook found his favorite target cutting across the middle of the Wapsie Valley defense. He then fought his way over the goal line through a host of tacklers for what proved to be the winning score.
“They can do a lot of that with their eyes closed,” Regina Coach Marv Cook said. “They are two really talented kids and they just love playing the game.”
Wick’s effort on the winning score was indicative of the Regals’ resolve.
Support Local Journalism
“We just showed a lot of heart,” Wick said. “We weren’t going to let them take the fight out of us.”
And after a night of some costly mistakes, the Regal defense came up big on Wapsie Valley’s final drive, sacking Warriors quarterback Kobe Risse for a 16-yard loss and forcing a punt with just over two minutes remaining.
Coach Cook was proud of the way his team responded when things weren’t going their way.
“We’ve challenged them, we’ve tested them, work them hard in practice and challenge them with our schedule,” he said. “It’s those games that make games like this winnable.
“Wapsie Valley played hard. They made plays on offense and on special teams that made us look bad at times, but we made enough plays at the end of the game to get the victory. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Regina picked up one first down on the legs of running back Theo Kolie, then ran out the clock. Kolie had 176 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns.
“Theo had a great game,” Wick said.
Ashton Cook was 19-of-23 for 242 yards. Regina would have had over 500 yards of total offense had Cook not taken a couple of big intentional losses near the end of game to run out the clock.
Trevor Sauerbrei led Wapsie Valley with 115 yards rushing and two scores. Blayde Bellis hauled in two scoring passes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!