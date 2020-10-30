Prep football playoffs: Wapsie Valley edges Lisbon in a thriller

The Lions opened the game with a 19-play drive that chewed nearly 10 minutes off the clock. But the Wapsie Valley defense came through to stop Lisbon on a fourth-down pass.

The Warriors countered with a long march to the Lion 15, but also came up empty.

The game was scoreless at halftime and remained that way until Lisbon methodically drove 73 yards on its first drive of the second half.

Cole Clark powered into the end zone on a 4-yard TD run and Devyn Decious followed with a two-point conversion run. That gave the Lions an 8-0 lead with 2:39 left in the kickoff.

On the next play from scrimmage, Wapsie Valley quarterback Kobe Risse delivered a 64-yard scoring pass to Blayde Bellis. Trevor Sauerbrei ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game 8-8.

“That was huge for us,” Foster said. “We needed a big play and we finally got one. We got the momentum and were able to start moving the ball more effectively.”

The Warriors followed by scoring on their next possession. Sauerbrei started the drive with a 32-yard scamper before capping it by powering into the end zone on a 3-yard TD run.

Dallas Wittenburg’s extra-point kick gave Wapsie Valley a 15-8 lead with 9:21 left.