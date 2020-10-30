Prep football playoffs: Wapsie Valley edges Lisbon in a thriller

FAIRBANK – For 33-plus minutes, the Wapsie Valley football team couldn’t find the end zone.
But with their season on the line, the Class A No. 8 Warriors finally hit paydirt with an assortment of clutch plays Friday night at home.
Wapsie Valley scored touchdowns late in the third quarter and early in the fourth before using a late goal-line stand to edge No. 10 Lisbon 15-8 in a third-round playoff game.
“At halftime, things didn’t look so good,” Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster said. “We weren’t moving the ball real well and they were grinding it out on us. And then we came out in the beginning of the second half and it got worse. Our kids hung in there and kept their composure. Fortunately, we were able to finally get it going.”
The Lions drove to the Warrior 3 in the closing minutes before calling timeout to set up a fourth-down play call. Wapsie Valley was ready, breaking through to swarm Lisbon’s Kaden Caspers for a two-yard loss to clinch the dramatic win.
Wapsie Valley (9-1) now advances to face perennial power Iowa City Regina in next Friday’s quarterfinal round. The Lions finished their season 7-3.
The Warriors were in jeopardy of not making it to the next round after a sluggish start against their run-oriented opponent.
The Lions opened the game with a 19-play drive that chewed nearly 10 minutes off the clock. But the Wapsie Valley defense came through to stop Lisbon on a fourth-down pass.
The Warriors countered with a long march to the Lion 15, but also came up empty.
The game was scoreless at halftime and remained that way until Lisbon methodically drove 73 yards on its first drive of the second half.
Cole Clark powered into the end zone on a 4-yard TD run and Devyn Decious followed with a two-point conversion run. That gave the Lions an 8-0 lead with 2:39 left in the kickoff.
On the next play from scrimmage, Wapsie Valley quarterback Kobe Risse delivered a 64-yard scoring pass to Blayde Bellis. Trevor Sauerbrei ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game 8-8.
“That was huge for us,” Foster said. “We needed a big play and we finally got one. We got the momentum and were able to start moving the ball more effectively.”
The Warriors followed by scoring on their next possession. Sauerbrei started the drive with a 32-yard scamper before capping it by powering into the end zone on a 3-yard TD run.
Dallas Wittenburg’s extra-point kick gave Wapsie Valley a 15-8 lead with 9:21 left.
“We were moving the ball in the first half, but we just weren’t able to score any points,” Sauerbrei said. “That long pass really sparked us and gave us the momentum. That was super important. And then we came back and scored another touchdown. Our line blocked really well and pushed through.”
The Lions responded with another long, clock-consuming drive, moving from their own 37 to the Warrior 3.
But the drive stopped there when Wapsie Valley delivered its biggest defensive play of the season.
“The coaches called for a blitz on the right side and it worked perfectly,” said Sauerbrei, who also exelled at linebacker. “They ran the ball where we blitzed and we were able to get the stop. We hung in there and got the job done.”
Lisbon finished with 281 rushing yards, but was held to just eight points. The Lions only completed two passes for a total of one yard.
“Lisbon had a real physical team,” Foster said. “They ran the ball well and they played hard. We were able to come through at the end.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Sauerbrei, an explosive senior back, finished with a game-high 135 yards rushing. His high school career will continue in the state quarterfinals.
“Regina is a really good team,” Sauerbrei said. “They can run the ball and they can throw it. We’re looking forward to playing them. It’s going to be a fun game.”
Foster knows his team will face a tough challenge against Regina.
“We watched them on film and they’re really, really good,” Foster said.
