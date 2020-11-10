Prep football playoffs: Tradition-rich Don Bosco, Fremont-Mills finally meet

Since 2010, Fremont-Mills (Tabor) and Don Bosco of Gilbertville have played a combined 70 8-player high school football playoff games in the state of Iowa.
Thursday at 12:30 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome, the sixth-ranked Knights (7-1) and top-ranked Dons (9-0) finally meet.
Fremont-Mills is 23-10 since 2010 in the playoffs, while Don Bosco is 32-5.
The Knights are two-time finalists, including a state title in 2011. Don Bosco has won three of the last four 8-player state titles.
Despite the fact, this will be the first time these teams square off.
“That is why you have a lot of respect for them,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “They have been to the Dome as much as we have. They are well groomed to be inside the Dome. They’ve always been in the mix for the state championship.
“It will be a fun game to watch. It will showcase a lot of good athletes on both sides of the ball.”
Located in the southwest corner of Iowa, Fremont-Mills has made the semifinals five times since 2010. In addition to the 2011 win over Murray — 81-0 in the championship game — the Knights also lost in the 2014 final to Newell-Fonda.
Like Don Bosco, Fremont-Mills, had a portion of the 2020 season paused by COVID-19.
The Knights lost three consecutive games between Sept. 18 and Oct.2, and its lone loss came to Central Valley (25-16) of Greeley, Neb on Oct. 9.
The programs are built in the same mold and Thursday’s game will feature two run-heavy offenses.
Fremont-Mills will feature 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior running back Seth Malcom. Malcolm has rushed for 1,255 yards on 140 carries with 14 touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes.
“No. 8 … he is very skilled, big and fast,” Yoder said. “He is going to touch the ball most of the time. It’s going to be a battle of No 8s. Cael (Frost) wears No.8 for us, too.”
The Dons will counter Malcom with Cael Frost, who has rushed for 3,943 yards and 63 touchdowns in three seasons as Don Bosco’s starting quarterback. This year, without complimentary running back Thomas Even in the backfield, Frost has carried the ball 225 times for 2,151 yards and 39 scores.
“Cael can throw the ball pretty well, too, so you have got to prepare for that as well,” Yoder said. “They are going to mix things up on defense use three-man and four-man fronts. They are a big, physical football team.
“It really is going to be two physical football teams duking it out.”
Don Bosco will also be a little closer to full strength.
Defensive standout and offensive contributor Cade Tenold was limited to playing just defense last week, playing less than 10 days after under going surgery to repair a torn meniscus before the quarterfinal game against Janesville.
Yoder said he anticipates Tenold to get some offensive touches against Fremont-Mills, but says Cade is more important to the defense.
“We had two days to prepare for Tripoli after his injury and I don’t think us as coaches did a good job of preparing the team for that game,” Yoder said. “He is the nucleus of our defense. He wills others to want to win and you saw that against Janesville. We had a lot more fire.”
The defending state champion Dons are now two wins away from their fourth state football title in five years.
