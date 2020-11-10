Prep football playoffs: Tradition-rich Don Bosco, Fremont-Mills finally meet

The Knights lost three consecutive games between Sept. 18 and Oct.2, and its lone loss came to Central Valley (25-16) of Greeley, Neb on Oct. 9.

The programs are built in the same mold and Thursday’s game will feature two run-heavy offenses.

Fremont-Mills will feature 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior running back Seth Malcom. Malcolm has rushed for 1,255 yards on 140 carries with 14 touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes.

“No. 8 … he is very skilled, big and fast,” Yoder said. “He is going to touch the ball most of the time. It’s going to be a battle of No 8s. Cael (Frost) wears No.8 for us, too.”

The Dons will counter Malcom with Cael Frost, who has rushed for 3,943 yards and 63 touchdowns in three seasons as Don Bosco’s starting quarterback. This year, without complimentary running back Thomas Even in the backfield, Frost has carried the ball 225 times for 2,151 yards and 39 scores.

“Cael can throw the ball pretty well, too, so you have got to prepare for that as well,” Yoder said. “They are going to mix things up on defense use three-man and four-man fronts. They are a big, physical football team.

“It really is going to be two physical football teams duking it out.”