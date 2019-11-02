DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford wasn’t supposed to be in this position.
Class 1A’s top-ranked football team was expected to take control early and power past wild-card qualifier Panorama.
But the Wolverines needed some second-half magic to rally and escape with a first-round playoff victory Friday night.
Senior quarterback Drew Sonnenberg connected with Parker Kiewiet on a 60-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines earned a dramatic, 21-14 triumph.
Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (10-0) will remain at home when it faces No. 5 seed West Lyon (9-1) in the quarterfinals this Friday.
“This is playoff football – and that’s a great team that we played against,” D-NH coach Don Betts said. “We had to fight, scratch, claw and really come back tough in the second half. We haven’t had too many games where we had to battle like this for every single snap. I’m really proud of our kids for how they responded. We made plays when we had to.”
Faced with third-and-26 late in the game, Sonnenberg dropped back to pass and was nearly sacked. He eluded a tackle attempt before scrambling to his left. He then lofted a long pass down the sideline to Kiewiet, who made the clutch grab in double-coverage and then sprinted the final 25 yards for the touchdown.
“When we were in the huddle, I called the play and we were confident we could still get a first down,” Sonnenberg said. “The line gave me time and then I was able to buy more time before I saw PK breaking down the sideline. He went up and made an incredible play. That obviously was huge for us.”
Before the winning play, Kiewiet had been held to just 11 yards receiving while drawing constant double-teams from the Panther defense.
“On the touchdown, I looked back and saw the defender tugging on Drew’s jersey,” Kiewiet said. “Drew did a great job scrambling and not getting sacked. I saw him escape from the guy and I just took off down the field. He threw a perfect pass, and I just had to go up and make the catch.”
The Wolverines, the 2018 state runners-up, had their hands full against a talented and determined Panorama squad.
The Panthers, the No. 8 seed, took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter before Dike-New Hartford was forced to rally at home.
The Wolverines tied the game 14-14 when Sonnenberg hit Nathan Moore for a 20-yard score on a fourth-and-15 pass play.
The Panthers responded by driving deep into D-NH territory before a fourth-down pass completion was stopped at the 2-yard line early in the final quarter.
The teams traded punts before the Wolverines embarked on the eventual winning TD drive.
Panorama staged one final rally, driving from its own 15 to the Wolverine 12 before Dominic Walker’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete as time expired.
“We were fortunate to make a few more plays than they did,” Betts said. “At this point in the season, you just want to survive and move on. That’s all that matters.”
Walker finished with 316 yards passing, hitting a number of long plays.
Sonnenberg passed for 205 yards while Cade Bennett gained 136 tough yards on 27 rushing attempts.
“Our playmakers stepped up and made plays,” Betts said. “We needed every one of them.”
The teams traded scores in a low-scoring first half.
The Wolverines marched 65 yards on the game’s first possession. Sonnenberg hit Noah Epley for an 18-yard touchdown on fourth-and-seven.
Panorama responded in the second quarter, driving 83 yards to tie the game 7-7. Luke South capped the march with a one-yard TD plunge. Walker hit Michael Allen on a 61-yard pass play to highlight the drive.
Dike-New Hartford was unable to capitalize after forcing a Panther fumble late in the half. The Wolverines drove to the Panorama 5, but Sonnenberg’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
“Panorama has a great team – they came out with a great game plan,” Sonnenberg said. “It was a good test for us. Rankings don’t mean anything in the playoffs. We know we have to be ready for anybody we play.”
