HUDSON -- It was an inconsistent performance, but it was more than enough for top-ranked Hudson.
The Pirates (10-0) turned three punting gaffs by Lynnville-Sully into 17 points and rolled to a 44-22 victory in a Class A first-round state playoff game Friday.
Christian Seres rushed for 121 yards and three scores to lead the Pirates, who blocked two punts and tackled the Hawks' punter on another attempt before he could get it off.
"They had a really good plan for us and had us on our heels there for a little bit," Pirates head coach Justin Brekke said. "The first half was not pretty, but luckily special teams sparked us tonight."
The victory advanced Hudson to host Highland of Riverside (8-2) next Friday in the quarterfinals. Highland topped Durant, 14-13.
"They came in and played us a lot harder than we expected," said Seres. "They were a good physical team, and I'm glad we got them in the first round so we know what the next teams are going to be like."
Hudson opened the scoring when a bad punt snap allowed the Pirates to converge on the Hawks kicker and tackle him. With just 30 yards to go, a 15-yard pass from Jacob Murray to Alec Staebell set up a Murray five-yard touchdown run on a third-and-five play with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first.
Hudson made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter when another Hawks punt hit the back of one of their blockers and the Pirates took over at the L-S 9-yard line. Seres scored the first of his three touchdowns three plays later with 4:47 left to half.
"We have done a good job of that. The last three games we've had a lot of turnovers that we've scored touchdowns after those turnovers," Brekke said.
The two-touchdown lead came despite Hudson having just 75 first-half yards. The Pirates produced 203 in the second half as they exploded for 24 third-quarter points to pull away.
Staebell busted loose for a 44-yard run on the first play of the second half, Ethan Fulcher scored on the next play on a 11-yard run and 24 seconds into the third it was 21-0.
The Hawks responded with a 35-yard touchdown pass that made it 21-8, but an unsuccessful onside kick and some trickery by the Pirates helped Hudson retake control the game. After recovering the onside kick, the Pirates scored on a 40-yard fake punt run by Seres.
Austin Appleton's 32-yard field goal following Hudson's other blocked punt made it 31-8.
Lynnville-Sully still had life when Tyson Vander Linden scored on a 54-yard shuttle pass late in the third, but Hudson scored the next 13 points, a Seres one-yard run and a 36-yard pass from Murray to Trey Jochumsen.
"That was a very interesting game," Brekke said. "We played lights out defense in the first half, and didn't play very good offense. It was complete opposite in the second half.
"We have to play a consistent game for the rest of the way out. We can't afford to be as inconsistent as we were."
