Prep football playoffs: Top-ranked Grundy Center earns trip back to UNI-Dome

BRITT -- With a little more than a minute left in Friday’s state quarterfinal between No. 5 West Hancock and No. 1 Grundy Center, things looked dire for the Eagles.

After a Grundy Center touchdown, the Eagles trailed the Spartans, 20-7, with just over 60 seconds remaining in the game.

The Eagles refused to quit, pulling within six points on the next drive with an eight yard touchdown pass from Cayson Barnes to junior Braden Walk with only two seconds left. The Eagles had a shot against the number one team in the state, however improbable it may have been.

But on the ensuing onside kick, Grundy Center recovered the ball to send the Spartans to the state semifinals with a 20-14 win, and end West Hancock’s season one game short of a return trip to the UNI-Dome.

The two teams came into the highly anticipated matchup with expectations of a dog fight, and they got it. The Spartans got the ball to start the game and drove 62 yards for the score, punching it in on a six yard touchdown run from senior running back Zach Opheim. That seven point lead lasted 11 seconds, as West Hancock junior Braden Walk ran the kickoff 80 yards for the game tying touchdown.