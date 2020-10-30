 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football playoffs: Round of 16 scores, quarterfinal pairings
0 comments
alert
PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Prep football playoffs: Round of 16 scores, quarterfinal pairings

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Prep playoff scoreboard

Class 4A

West Des Moines Dowling 38, Waterloo West 12

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

West Des Moines Valley 41, Urbandale 0

Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16

Iowa City West 38, Dubuque Hempstead 24

Waukee 50, Indianola 28

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Class 3A

West Delaware 47, Washington 14

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Dubuque Wahlert 14

North Scott 13, Davenport Assumption 10

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

Harlan 49, Carlisle 42

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Class 2A

Camanche 35. Tipton 29

Solon 37, Independence 21

West Marshall 27, Atlantic 7

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM 42, Green County 0

West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14

Class 1A

Waterloo Columbus 32, Mediapolis 20

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

OABCIG 41, Western Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Dyersville Beckman 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton 6

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Van Meter 39, Pella Christian 23

Class A

Wapsie Valley 15, Lisbon 8

MFL Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Iowa City Regina 28, Alburnett 7

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside Oakland 14

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek 6

Council Bluffs St. Albert 20, South O’Brien 8

West Hancock 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

8-Player

Janesville 66, New London 22

Remsen St. Mary’s 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Don Bosco 44, Tripoli 38

Audubon 29, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM 62, Lamoni 6

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Fremont-Mills 58, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 42

Montezuma 56, BGM 14

Quarterfinal pairings

Class 4A

Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Ankeny at Waukee

West Des Moines Valley at West Des Moines Dowling

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull Rock Valley at Webster City

Council Bluffs Lewis Central at Harlan

Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Xavier

West Delaware at North Scott

Class 2A

West Lyon at Central Lyon

PCM Monroe at West Marshall

West Liberty at Camanche

Solon at Waukon

Class 1A

Waterloo Columbus at Sigourney-Keota

West Sioux at OABCIG

South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley

Underwood at Van Meter

Class A

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Grundy Center at West Hancock

Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina

MFL Mar-Mac at Saint Ansgar

8-Player

Audubon at St. Mary’s (Remsen)

CAM at Fremont-Mills

Don Bosco at Janesville

Easton Valley at Montezuma

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News