Prep football playoffs: Round of 16 scores, quarterfinal pairings

Prep playoff scoreboard
Class 4A
West Des Moines Dowling 38, Waterloo West 12
Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
West Des Moines Valley 41, Urbandale 0
Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16
Iowa City West 38, Dubuque Hempstead 24
Waukee 50, Indianola 28
Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7
Class 3A
West Delaware 47, Washington 14
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Dubuque Wahlert 14
North Scott 13, Davenport Assumption 10
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
Harlan 49, Carlisle 42
Grinnell 6, Pella 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Class 2A
Camanche 35. Tipton 29
Solon 37, Independence 21
West Marshall 27, Atlantic 7
Waukon 46, Monticello 14
Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM 42, Green County 0
West Lyon 12, Spirit Lake 0
West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14
Class 1A
Waterloo Columbus 32, Mediapolis 20
Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7
West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15
OABCIG 41, Western Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Dyersville Beckman 14
South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton 6
Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17
Van Meter 39, Pella Christian 23
Class A
Wapsie Valley 15, Lisbon 8
MFL Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Iowa City Regina 28, Alburnett 7
Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside Oakland 14
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek 6
Council Bluffs St. Albert 20, South O’Brien 8
West Hancock 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
8-Player
Janesville 66, New London 22
Remsen St. Mary’s 53, Harris-Lake Park 13
Don Bosco 44, Tripoli 38
Audubon 29, Newell-Fonda 6
CAM 62, Lamoni 6
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Fremont-Mills 58, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 42
Montezuma 56, BGM 14
Quarterfinal pairings
Class 4A
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Ankeny at Waukee
West Des Moines Valley at West Des Moines Dowling
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull Rock Valley at Webster City
Council Bluffs Lewis Central at Harlan
Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Xavier
West Delaware at North Scott
Class 2A
West Lyon at Central Lyon
PCM Monroe at West Marshall
West Liberty at Camanche
Solon at Waukon
Class 1A
Waterloo Columbus at Sigourney-Keota
West Sioux at OABCIG
South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley
Underwood at Van Meter
Class A
Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Grundy Center at West Hancock
Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina
MFL Mar-Mac at Saint Ansgar
8-Player
Audubon at St. Mary’s (Remsen)
CAM at Fremont-Mills
Don Bosco at Janesville
Easton Valley at Montezuma
