(All games Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.)

CLASS 4A

Bracket A

Southeast Polk (5-5) at Johnston (8-2)

Bracket B

W.D.M. Dowling (8-2) at W.D.M. Valley (10-0)

Bracket C

Waukee (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)

Bracket D

Bettendorf (9-1) at Iowa City West (9-1)

CLASS 3A

Bracket A

Spencer (8-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Bracket B

Harlan (8-2) at Lewis Central (10-0)

Bracket C

Decorah (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)

Bracket D

Western Dubuque (8-2) at North Scott (9-1)

CLASS 2A

Bracket A

Williamsburg (7-3) at PCM, Monroe (10-0)

Bracket B

Southeast Valley (8-2) at BH/RV (9-1) (at Hull)

Bracket C

Algona (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)

Bracket D

West Liberty (7-3) at Benton Community (9-1)

CLASS 1A

Bracket A

West Sioux (9-1) at South Central Calhoun (10-0)

Bracket B

Pella Christian (7-3) at Bellevue (10-0)

Bracket C

Dike-New Hartford (10-0) at Interstate 35 (10-0)

Bracket D

West Branch (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)

CLASS A

Bracket A

Highland (8-2) at Hudson (10-0)

Bracket B

Edgewood-Colesburg (9-1) at Algona Garrigan (10-0)

Bracket C

West Hancock (8-2) at Akron-Westfield (8-2)

Bracket D

Mason City Newman (8-2) at AHSTW (10-0)

8-PLAYER

Bracket A

New London (9-1) at Iowa Valley (10-0)

Bracket B

Southeast Warren (11-0) at Ar-We-Va (10-0)

Bracket C

Fremont-Mills (9-1) at Exira-EHK (9-1)

Bracket D

Rockford (9-1) at Don Bosco (9-1)

