 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football playoffs: Quarterfinal pairings
0 comments
agate
PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Prep football playoffs: Quarterfinal pairings

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Prep 

Playoffs

Quarterfinal pairings

All games at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk

Ankeny at Waukee

West Des Moines Valley at West Des Moines Dowling

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull Rock Valley at Webster City

Council Bluffs Lewis Central at Harlan

Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Xavier

West Delaware at North Scott

Class 2A

West Lyon at Central Lyon

PCM Monroe at West Marshall

West Liberty at Camanche

Solon at Waukon

Class 1A

Waterloo Columbus at Sigourney-Keota

West Sioux at OABCIG

South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley

Underwood at Van Meter

Class A

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Grundy Center at West Hancock

Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina

MFL Mar-Mac at Saint Ansgar

8-Player

Audubon at St. Mary’s (Remsen)

CAM at Fremont-Mills

Don Bosco at Janesville

Easton Valley at Montezuma

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News