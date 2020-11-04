Prep football playoffs: Quarterfinal pairings

Prep
Playoffs
Quarterfinal pairings
All games at 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Southeast Polk
Ankeny at Waukee
West Des Moines Valley at West Des Moines Dowling
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull Rock Valley at Webster City
Council Bluffs Lewis Central at Harlan
Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Xavier
West Delaware at North Scott
Class 2A
West Lyon at Central Lyon
PCM Monroe at West Marshall
West Liberty at Camanche
Solon at Waukon
Class 1A
Waterloo Columbus at Sigourney-Keota
West Sioux at OABCIG
South Central Calhoun at Southeast Valley
Underwood at Van Meter
Class A
Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Grundy Center at West Hancock
Wapsie Valley at Iowa City Regina
MFL Mar-Mac at Saint Ansgar
8-Player
Audubon at St. Mary’s (Remsen)
CAM at Fremont-Mills
Don Bosco at Janesville
Easton Valley at Montezuma
