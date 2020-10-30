Prep football playoffs: Pariseau, Janesville roll into quarterfinals

Janesville head coach Dale Eastman, whose squad has outscored its three playoff opponents a combined 204-60, appreciated how his players rose to the occasion.

"We're in the Sweet 16, and we're starting to play better teams night in and night out, but our boys came focused," said Eastman. "This is the fourth time Janesville's been in the quarterfinals, and we've never been beyond that. Now, they want their names in Janesville history."

First, Pariseau had a statement to make. Already one of the best backs in the eight-man ranks, he looked even better against New London. Pariseau scored in just about every conceivable way, including four rushing touchdowns, two more on receptions from Leo Dodd, and then added a nimble 53-yard punt return to close the first half.

His seven touchdowns were a career-high, and several were a direct result of terrific blocking from his teammates.

"Oh yeah, I owe them each a steak dinner, at the least," Pariseau quipped.

The rest of his production came on numerous broken tackles, as he upped his season totals to 1,674 yards rushing and 37 scores.

"That's the weight room," Pariseau said. "In there every day just to break tackles – and don't stop your legs."