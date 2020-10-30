Prep football playoffs: Pariseau, Janesville roll into quarterfinals

JANESVILLE — New London delivered the first blow, and Janesville showed it could take a punch.
The Wildcats' Carson Pariseau then responded with his own flurry of body blows, which single-handedly knocked eight-man powerhouse New London from the playoffs Friday night, 66-22.
It was on the first play from scrimmage that New London quarterback Blaise Porter scrambled for 30 yards. However, the run seemingly only served to get Pariseau's attention.
Pariseau, 6-foot-1, 200-pound back, proved too tough to tame as he steamrolled New London tacklers the rest of the night to the tune of seven touchdowns and 295 yards from scrimmage, including 193 rushing. In fact, he accounted for the Wildcats' first six scores as they rolled to a 46-6 lead just minutes into the third quarter.
The lopsided victory lifted Janesville to 9-1, setting up a huge quarterfinal clash with Don Bosco, another 8-man powerhouse, Friday in Janesville. The Dons beat Janesville 62-7 during the 2019 regular season, and the Wildcats haven't forgotten.
Also hanging in the balance? No Janesville football squad has ever advanced past the quarterfinals.
"That's exactly what we want," said Jared Hoodjer, who had a TD run and a trio of two-point conversion catches. "We want to beat Bosco for redemption for last year."
Janesville head coach Dale Eastman, whose squad has outscored its three playoff opponents a combined 204-60, appreciated how his players rose to the occasion.
"We're in the Sweet 16, and we're starting to play better teams night in and night out, but our boys came focused," said Eastman. "This is the fourth time Janesville's been in the quarterfinals, and we've never been beyond that. Now, they want their names in Janesville history."
First, Pariseau had a statement to make. Already one of the best backs in the eight-man ranks, he looked even better against New London. Pariseau scored in just about every conceivable way, including four rushing touchdowns, two more on receptions from Leo Dodd, and then added a nimble 53-yard punt return to close the first half.
His seven touchdowns were a career-high, and several were a direct result of terrific blocking from his teammates.
"Oh yeah, I owe them each a steak dinner, at the least," Pariseau quipped.
The rest of his production came on numerous broken tackles, as he upped his season totals to 1,674 yards rushing and 37 scores.
"That's the weight room," Pariseau said. "In there every day just to break tackles – and don't stop your legs."
"Unreal," added Eastman of Pariseau's statistics. "That's a heck of a night."
New London head coach Mark McSorley left impressed with Pariseau, as well as his teammates.
"He doesn't shy away from contact," admired McSorley, "but we didn't do a very good job of tackling him tonight.
"And they had blockers out in front of him to give him the space to make his runs. That's what it's about – using your whole team. There's a team, with eight guys on the field for Janesville, that participate in every play, and we didn't do enough of that to stop them."
New London, making its eighth appearance in the playoffs, bowed out with a 7-2 record. The Tigers were state champs in 2018.
"We game-planned all week, but sometimes it's hard to see on film the physicality of the team you're facing, as well as the caliber of competition," said McSorley. "They played excellent to stop our offense. They were the better team tonight."
