GILBERTVILLE -- There will be a new champion in 8-player football. Top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville wants to be that team.
In a dominating effort from start to finish, the Dons (10-0) crushed defending state champion New London 72-12 Friday in the first round of the Iowa high school state football playoffs.
"These kids are ready to play football," Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said. "It was a good all-around performance by our kids. I thought we played great on both sides of the ball, really."
Cael Frost rushed for three touchdowns and he passed for three to pace Don Bosco. He finished with 127 rushing yards and was 6 of 10 passing for 152 yards and touchdowns of 30, 28 and 16 yards.
"Our line was playing good, and it is pretty easy to run when you have big holes to run through," Frost said.
The game had some drama early.
The Dons drove right down the field on their opening possession with Frost scoring on an eight-yard run. But the Tigers (7-3) answered immediately as Shae Summerfield returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.
It went downhill quickly for New London thereafter.
You have free articles remaining.
Frost scored on a 60-yard run to make it 14-6 and then hit Lewis Havel for a 30-yard touchdown one play after Don Bosco recovered a Summerfield fumble. An interception led to yet another Don Bosco touchdown and by the end of the first quarter the game was a rout as the Dons led 30-6.
It was 52-6 at halftime as Don Bosco outgained the Tigers, 309-37 in the first half. The final tally had the Dons with a 476-101 advantage.
"The kids were making things happen, and our defense has been doing that all year," Yoder said. "They have been putting pressure on teams and when you put pressure on teams, you can make things happen."
The Dons made life miserable for Summerfield, who came into the game with 2,117 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. He was held to just 47 on 15 carries Friday and 29 of those came in late in the fourth quarter against Don Bosco reserves with the score at 72-6.
Thomas Even finished with 71 rushing yards and two scores and he hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass for the Dons.
"We set out with one goal at the beginning of the year and that was to win state. We want nothing less," Frost said.
The Dons advanced to play Easton Valley (9-1) at home Friday.
"We are taking it one game at a time, and I don't know who we play next, but our kids will be ready," Yoder said. "We are looking to do big things, and these kids want to win. That is what it is about for them right now"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.