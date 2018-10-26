DIKE -- You see it on blue and white shirts.
And in large letters on signs in front yards.
Unfinished business.
It’s a slogan that’s fueled the Dike-New Hartford football team.
Class 1A’s top-ranked team continued its magical march toward its season-long goal by passing its first playoff test Friday night.
The high-powered Wolverines struck for 21 first-quarter points en route to a 42-8 home win over South Hamilton in a Class 1A first-round matchup.
“Unfinished business has been our motto all season,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. “It does reflect a little of what most people think. But it really reflects on us as a team and wanting to do the things to our fullest capability. From being more physical to being a better teammate. That’s where it started and it has just kind of grown from there.”
Dike-New Hartford improved to 10-0 and advances to play at Interstate 35 Truro (10-0) in the quarterfinal round next Friday.
South Hamilton finished its season 7-3.
The Wolverines, the highest-scoring team in Class 1A, took charge early and scored four first-half touchdowns.
Junior Cade Bennett scored on a pair of short touchdown runs with junior quarterback Drew Sonnenberg delivering a 50-yard scoring strike to senior Cade Fuller.
Dike-New Hartford also scored on a 56-yard interception return by junior Parker Kiewiet in the opening half.
“We were able to run the ball and throw it effectively, and that’s huge for us,” Betts said. “Teams can’t focus on one thing when they play against us and we can keep our opponents off-balance. We have a lot of playmakers, and our line did a great job.”
The Wolverines marched 96 yards on their final scoring drive of the opening half.
They followed by scoring on their first drive of the second half, capped by fullback Tristin Cleveland’s five-yard touchdown run. Bennett added his third TD run late in the third quarter.
Dike-New Hartford is looking for another deep run in the postseason. The Wolverines have finished as state runner-up four times, most recently in 2010.
Sonnenberg passed for 137 of his 170 yards in an efficient first half. He finished 7 of 9 passing.
Fuller had 102 yards receiving with Bennett rushing for 73 of his 112 yards in the opening two quarters.
The Wolverines were able to rest their starters in the final quarter with a running clock after they went up by 35 points.
“We came out strong and gained the momentum right away,” Sonnenberg said. “We were really clicking with our running game and our passing game. And then Parker had that big pick-6 that got us going as well. It was a total team effort.”
Now a tough road test awaits Dike-New Hartford in the quarters.
“I think we can go anywhere and win,” Betts said. “This group of kids has a lot of experience and they’ve won some big games on the road. I have all the confidence in the world in our guys.”
Sonnenberg, who led his team to a big road win at perennial power Iowa City Regina last week, said he is ready for the next challenge.
“We’ll play anyone, anywhere,” he said. “It’s a three-game season at this point and we have to find a way to win no matter where the game is played.”
