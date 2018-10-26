CEDAR FALLS -- Next time, Logan Wolf said he'd prefer to see his starting quarterback take a step out of bounds instead of absorbing a big hit after a long run to the goal line.
Yet, Wolf made sure the type of play that could swing momentum away from most football teams in the postseason was barely a bump in the road for Class 4A's No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls Friday night inside the UNI-Dome.
One of the state's top receivers, Wolf filled in at quarterback for a pair of scoring drives to cap the first half, and Cedar Falls saw a variety of players contribute in all three phases of the game during a 48-14 win over Indianola in the opening round of the state playoffs.
"I take reps at it most practices and I was ready to step up when they needed me," Wolf said, addressing the move to quarterback. "Our offense made some plays, our receivers caught the ball and our line did a great job. I think that's what helped me be successful."
Loecher, who was leveled after a 20-yard run and missed two series, was evaluated by trainer Pete Watters and cleared for the second half.
"It's one of those things where he always wants to prove he's the tough guy," Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. "We kid about it, he's shown us enough he's tough, just go out of bounds.
"You always get worried, especially situations like that with your quarterback. He bounced back well from it. The best part of it was Logan stepped in and showed his leadership at the quarterback position."
Loecher's strong and accurate arm didn't miss a beat over the final two quarters. The junior quarterback connected with Wolf for 48 yards through the air on a sideline route before going back to him for a seven-yard TD on a screen pass. Loecher later found Wolf over the middle for a 60-yard score. The starting quarterback finished an efficient 13 of 17 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Wolf caught eight passes for 187 yards and tight end Jackson Frericks tallied five receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's been getting better every single game and he's making great throws, great reads," Wolf said of Loecher. "I think we just need to see him keep doing that throughout this postseason."
Cedar Falls (10-0) showed it could find yards on the ground, as well.
AJ Jackson backed up an injured Ben Saak for a second week on the offensive line, and the Tigers turned to zone rushes early. Running back Sam Gary finished with 26 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Indianola (6-4) struggled to move the football against Cedar Falls' defense until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Quinn Vesey was picked off by Logan Haag, Alexander Paxson and Caiden Barnett as Cedar Falls upped its total of interceptions to 17 on the season.
Outside linebacker Tate Johnson led the way with six solo and seven assisted tackles for a Tiger defense that was on the field throughout much of the second half following teammate Collin Bohnenkamp's special teams TD off a 20-yard blocked punt return.
"I think young guys have come a long way," Johnson said, addressing his team's cohesive defense. "They started out not knowing much about varsity football. Now they've adapted very well. They've helped us out a lot."
Up next, Cedar Falls will host No. 7-ranked Waukee in the quarterfinal round. After RPI leader Ankeny Centennial was upset in Friday's opener by Southeast Polk, Cedar Falls is now the second-highest seed left in the Class 4A tournament.
"The final eight, there's great teams left all over the board and Waukee is no different," Remmert said. "I had a chance to watch them a little bit when they played Indianola. It's going to be a huge challenge for us."
