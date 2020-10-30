Prep football playoffs: No. 6 Solon shuts down Independence, 37-21

SOLON – The formula seemed simple and very effective.

Rely on your strength and stop what your opponent does well.

Solon executed that plan to perfection for most of the game and now finds itself with seven straight victories and one away from a return trip to the UNI-Dome.

The sixth-ranked Spartans contained Independence’s rush attack with a stout defense and a balanced offense for a 37-21 victory in the Class 2A football playoff game Friday night at Spartan Stadium

Solon’s focus was to establish its run game, while putting the clamps on Mustangs’ versatile running back Marcus Beatty, who averaged 207 rushing yards per game before Friday.

The Spartans succeeded where most teams didn’t, holding him to 83 yards on the ground, including just 25 in the first half.

“It’s probably what every team has done all year against us,” Independence Coach Justin Putz said. “Solon did it more effectively than most. It’s a physical football team.

“I knew on tape that of all the things we had to do was match physicality. I thought they did a good job of tackling well and playing tough up front. They just had a nice game plan coming in.”