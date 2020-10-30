Prep football playoffs: No. 6 Solon shuts down Independence, 37-21

SOLON – The formula seemed simple and very effective.
Rely on your strength and stop what your opponent does well.
Solon executed that plan to perfection for most of the game and now finds itself with seven straight victories and one away from a return trip to the UNI-Dome.
The sixth-ranked Spartans contained Independence’s rush attack with a stout defense and a balanced offense for a 37-21 victory in the Class 2A football playoff game Friday night at Spartan Stadium
Solon’s focus was to establish its run game, while putting the clamps on Mustangs’ versatile running back Marcus Beatty, who averaged 207 rushing yards per game before Friday.
The Spartans succeeded where most teams didn’t, holding him to 83 yards on the ground, including just 25 in the first half.
“It’s probably what every team has done all year against us,” Independence Coach Justin Putz said. “Solon did it more effectively than most. It’s a physical football team.
“I knew on tape that of all the things we had to do was match physicality. I thought they did a good job of tackling well and playing tough up front. They just had a nice game plan coming in.”
On the other side of the field, Solon rushed for 236 yards. Jackson Ryan led the way with 127 yards on 24 carries, scoring on first-half runs of 15 and 5 yards. He capped the opening drive, powering through the middle for a 6-0 lead.
“The big boys up front were working, letting me succeed,” Ryan said. “A lot of it is on them.”
Two plays after his second score, Ryan forced the game’s only turnover. He picked off an underthrown pass that gave Solon a short field. The Spartans attacked immediately and capitalized.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Blake Timmons hit Colton Hoffman for a 49-yard scoring strike and made it 20-0, which remained through halftime.
“We had the momentum,” Ryan said. “It’s a good time to take a shot.”
Timmons rushed for 64 yards and passed for 172, connecting with Hoffman four times for 122 yards. They teamed up for a 40-yard TD with four minutes left.
Trailing 27-0, Independence (6-2) continued to battle. Beatty finally was able to break free in the fourth, reeling in a 25-yard TD pass from Mitchell Johnson and then scoring on a 33-yard run with 2:09 left. Johnson also hit Jake Sidles for a 57-yard TD pass late in the third.
“We have a young, tough team,” Putz said. “All year those guys just fought. They’ve gotten better.
“There is no quit in them. They’re game for a fight for all four quarters and I was really proud of them.”
-- KJ Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Gazette
Class 1A
SOUTHEAST VALLEY 34, DENVER 7: The Cyclones couldn't find an answer for fifth-ranked Southeast Valley's rushing attack on Friday night, as the Jaguars' ground-and-pound offense was too much for the Cyclones to overcome.
Southeast Valley (9-0 overall) had 396 yards of total offense, and the defense stymied any offensive threat from the Cyclones (6-4).
Southeast Valley quarterback Kolson Kruse scored on the Jaguarsá second possession from eight yards out. Denver marched down the field and looked to answer inside the red zone, but Kruse picked off Isaac Besh at the 5-yard line, squashing the Cyclones' scoring hopes.
Denver's lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter to make the score 28-7. Caylor Hoffer had a three-yard touchdown scamper after a big pass play set up the threat.
Besh threw for 66 yards and led the running game with 68 yards. Ethan Schoville ran for 54 yards.
Southeast Valley running back Lathe Muench rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Fullback Hunter Sorenson had a rushing TD, and Kruse hit Sam Hanson on a scoring pass.
-- Fort Dodge Messenger
Class A
SAINT ANSGAR 42, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 6: Ryan Cole rushed for 284 yards, including three first-half touchdowns as the second-ranked Saints rolled into the quarterfinals.
Cole finished with four rushing touchdowns as Saint Ansgar also got rushing scores from Carter Salz and Lorne Isler. Isler rushed the ball eight times for 95 yards.
8-player
EASTON VALLEY 55, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 0: Leading by two touchdowns after the opening 24 minutes, ninth-ranked Easton Valley River Hawks scored 41 second half points en route to a 55-0 blowout victory over seventh-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the Tama County Fairgrounds.
On their first seven plays of the third quarter, Easton Valley scored three touchdowns – two rushing, one passing – to lead 34-0 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third period.
Rebels star tailback Keagan Giesking entered the night as the best rusher in the state with 2,153 and 32 touchdowns. He was held by Easton Valley’s front to 21 yards on 21 carries and didn’t have a rush longer than five yards
