Prep football playoffs: No.1 Don Bosco pushed to the limit in playoff win

GILBERTVILLE - It wasn't very easy fortop-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville Friday night, but the Dons survived a tough contest with Tripoli and will advance to the quarterfinals next in an 8-player playoff game.
Don Bosco, the defending state champions had their hands full and needed a pair of key first downs to hold off the Panthers 44-38 to advance.
"We had to make some quick changes to our lineup late and move some kids around to where they are not used to playing," said Dons coach Colby Yoder. "I'm not making excuses for them because our kids understand the situation. We were a little out of sync at times, but a championship team finds ways through this. We got to get better at some things but our kids fought through it and we play next week."
Tripoli (7-2) put the pressure on Don Bosco (8-0) right from the start as they drew first marks with a Conner Piehl touchdown.
The Dons quickly answered with a 54-yard bomb from quarterback Cael Frost to Dillon Welter, and the track meet was on.
The first half was more of a defensive affair as both teams struggled to find pay dirt as Don Bosco led 16-12 at half.
Tripoli looked to close the gap late in the first half, but a fumble at the seven halted their drive as Jarod Thiry pounced on the loose skin.
"We were up against a good team tonight and we gave up too many chances," added Yoder.
Another chance that did not produce points for the Panthers came in the third quarter, when another drive was stalled by a fumble in the end zone, with Jacob Thiry making the recovery.
But Tripoli finally went ahead when Piehl scored on a 14-yard run to make it 18-16. The Dons answered with a Frost 5-yard touchdown run and never trailed again, but Tripoli never allowed them to be comfortable, either.
"That was a big turnover there, because it took the momentum away from them," said Thiry regarding the Dons slim 22-18 lead. "They kept coming at us and I think we might have underestimated them at first. Everyone had to step up and make plays tonight. It was a total team effort."
Frost followed his touchdown run with a TD pass to Carson Tenold from 25-yards out for a 30-18 lead.
"They (Panthers) came out and played a great game against us," said Frost. "We couldn't put them away, but the bottom line is getting the win at the end, and that's what we did. I know I could have played better and sometimes you need to just put your emotions in check. We needed a complete team effort to get it done tonight."
Frost threw up good numbers as he ran for 215 yards and passed for 175 more.
On the other side of the line, Piehl, the Panthers quarterback ran wild through the Dons defense picking up 92 yards via the ground and 78 through the air, including a late score with 2:41 left to make it a 44-38 contest.
The Dons held on, however, as they picked up a pair of first downs on Frost's legs to seal the deal.
"We knew we needed a couple first downs to win this thing," said Frost. "Every body got it done on that final drive."
The loss was a tough pill for Panthers coach Joe Urbanek to take, but he loved what he saw in his team.
Cade Tenold rushed for 136 yards and four scores on six carries, and Cael Frost rushed for 95 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns to lead the Dons.
"Our guys played their butts off tonight and I am so proud of them," said Urbanek. "We just couldn't get it done late. I give credit to our guys character, because they were not scared of this team and even though they knew we would get punched. We punched back and we fought to the final play."
