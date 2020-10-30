Prep football playoffs: No.1 Don Bosco pushed to the limit in playoff win

"We were up against a good team tonight and we gave up too many chances," added Yoder.

Another chance that did not produce points for the Panthers came in the third quarter, when another drive was stalled by a fumble in the end zone, with Jacob Thiry making the recovery.

But Tripoli finally went ahead when Piehl scored on a 14-yard run to make it 18-16. The Dons answered with a Frost 5-yard touchdown run and never trailed again, but Tripoli never allowed them to be comfortable, either.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That was a big turnover there, because it took the momentum away from them," said Thiry regarding the Dons slim 22-18 lead. "They kept coming at us and I think we might have underestimated them at first. Everyone had to step up and make plays tonight. It was a total team effort."

Frost followed his touchdown run with a TD pass to Carson Tenold from 25-yards out for a 30-18 lead.

"They (Panthers) came out and played a great game against us," said Frost. "We couldn't put them away, but the bottom line is getting the win at the end, and that's what we did. I know I could have played better and sometimes you need to just put your emotions in check. We needed a complete team effort to get it done tonight."