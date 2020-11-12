Prep football playoffs: No. 1 Don Bosco falls in semifinals

CEDAR FALLS – The Don Bosco Dons knew exactly what game plan they needed to execute.

Slow down powerful Fremont-Mills running back Seth Malcom.

The Dons contained him early, but Malcom had a monster second half as the No. 6 Knights upset No. 1 Don Bosco 32-30 in the 8-Player semifinals Thursday afternoon at the UNI-Dome.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Malcom was a force on both sides of the ball as Fremont Mills (8-1) advanced to the state championship football game.

The Dons (9-1), the defending state champions, saw their 22-game winning streak end. Their state semifinal matchup against the Knights on Thursday was the first meeting between the 8-Player powers.

“Our kids fought hard – they really competed and battled until the end,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “We just made too many mistakes. We were in the red zone twice to start the second half and didn’t score. That’s tough to overcome against a good football team like Fremont-Mills.”

Seth Malcom, a University of Nebraska recruit, finished with 293 yards rushing on 40 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also was a force on defense. Malcom collected 10 tackles, including 2½ for losses, from his linebacker spot.