MASON CITY -- The Newman Catholic football team was in dire straits on Friday.
The Knights trailed North Tama 21-0 early in the third quarter and needed a big play or two to gain some momentum.
Enter senior defensive back and running back George Schmit.
Schmit intercepted a Redhawks pass to give Newman a first down on the North Tama 34 and then scored on a sweep on the next play to spark a furious Newman comeback that took the game to overtime, where the Knights eventually pulled out a 31-28 win to advance to the Class A quarterfinals.
“We never gave up,” Schmit said. “This shows we have so much heart.”
North Tama entered the game with three consecutive wins by a combined score of 154-0 and dominated early, but a Josh Fitzgerald interception in the end zone turned back the Redhawks’ first drive.
North Tama scored first moments later, though, on a 55-yard pass from Hale Holme to Luke Pennell and added two more touchdowns before intermission.
Schmit got the Knights going, and the big-play Newman offense produced an 80-yard scoring run by Fitzgerald to pull within one score. The Knights got another TD to get within 21-20, but North Tama responded and appeared to seal the game with a touchdown with 2:14 remaining.
Newman (8-2) then marched 82 yards and tacked on a two-point conversion to tie with just :04 left in regulation. The Knights converted a pair of fourth downs on the drive, including one by a pass interference penalty.
Newman kicker Cade Schilling hit his first field goal of the season to give the Knights the lead in overtime, and the defense then took over.
On fourth-and-two, the Redhawks elected to go for the win rather than a tying field goal, and the Knights stuffed Redhawks running back Tyler Morrison short of the goal line to end the game.
Morrison had two touchdowns on the night as North Tama closed the season at 8-2.
