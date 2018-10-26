GLADBROOK -- Gladbrook-Reinbeck overcame a lot during its inaugural season of 8-player football.
New London was a little more than the Rebels could handle Friday night in the first round of the 8-player high school football playoffs.
Keontae Luckett and Jordan Johnson tallied a combined 375 rushing yards as the Tigers ran away with a 60-12 victory.
The two teams traded touchdowns early with Colton Clark giving the Rebels a 6-0 lead from a three-yard run. Luckett scored from two yards out to make it 7-6.
Cale Hasselman's 32-yard catch from Jackson Kiburis set up another three-yard TD run by Clark, who finished with 100 rushing yards, and Gladbrook-Reinbeck owned a 12-7 lead after the opening period.
“We earned what we could with our first two drives and that big pass play to Cale,” said G-R head coach John Olson.
The Rebels didn't reach the end zone again as New London reeled off 53 unanswered points, including 27 straight in the second quarter for a 34-12 halftime lead. Luckett broke free for highlight runs of 41 and 45 yards.
“He’s a special player,” said Olson. “His 15-yard burst is pretty explosive and he makes it tough at the 8-man level.”
Luckett finished with 180 yards on 15 attempts with four TDs. Johnson led the Tigers with 195 on 13 carries and also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.
“New London has three or four guys that would have beat us if it were 11- or 8-man football,” said Olson of his opponent’s dynamic offense.
New London continued to dominate after halftime, didn't punt all night and had 515 yards in total offense to Gladbrook-Reinbeck's 202.
“They (New London) made some adjustments and got better, not that we got any worse. Our guys did everything they could. They were just a better football team than us,” said Olson.
Still, it was a satisfying season in many ways for a tradition-rich Rebels program that started its journey with a pair of losses to traditional 8-player powers Don Bosco and Turkey Valley.
“It’s amazing,” said Olson. "We didn’t know what we were for sure. You have to find your style and we finally figured that out. It got us to a 7-3 record. We only have five district titles here and this group is one of them and that’s a huge deal.”
